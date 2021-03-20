BOONE – After a heartbreaking, 2-0 loss to Weddington in the third round of the state boys soccer tournament on March 20, Watauga’s players were doing a poor job of fighting back tears. At Jack Groce Stadium, in front of an enthusiastic home crowd packing the grandstand, it was an emotional end to a season of accomplishment. The tears, the sobs… they were understandable.
But what happened next was the classiest of all ends to a high school athletic competition. Some five minutes after the final whistle blew on the entertaining, high speed, and well-played boys soccer match, both the Watauga and the victorious Weddington sides formed lines of players and coaches along their respective sidelines. They faced each other, looking across the field of just completed battle and applauded their opponent’s performance.
The match was even closer than the 2-0 scored indicated. The Weddington boys-becoming-men sensed that and knew they had escaped with a nervous victory. And they showed respect to the vanquished in the only way that was fitting. They applauded Watauga's effort on the day.
The Watauga boys-becoming-men knew that on this day, at least, they had lost to a worthy opponent, a better team – on this day. They showed respect to the victorious in the only way that was fitting. Through the tears and the sobs, they courageously applauded Weddington’s win.
Weddington’s interim head coach George Limbanovnos bordered on philosophical in speaking with reporters after the game.
“These teams looked to be pretty evenly-matched coming into this,” Limbanovnos said, “both in terms of our records and goals scored. I told the guys before the match that the team that wanted it the most was going to win tonight. And that was it. We played like a solid team. Watauga played great. They missed some opportunities, as did we. It was a close match. I just think we came more ready to play than they did on this night.”
For Watauga head coach Josh Honeycutt, the difference between advancing to the next round of the playoffs and ending a terrific season came down to execution, and maybe rest since the Pioneers had played their Round 2 game against Cox Mill just the night before.
“We didn’t execute very well,” said Honeycutt. “We were a little bit slow getting to the ball. I don’t know whether that had to do with back-to-back games, not having that extra day of rest between the Round 2 game and this one because of the forced rescheduling, or whatever. The execution just wasn’t there tonight. Certainly you have to give some credit to our opponent, but we couldn’t find feet. We couldn’t connect passes. We couldn’t do the things to win that we have been doing all season. It got to the guys. They got frustrated. We just didn’t look as sharp as we have all year.”
When a reporter suggested that through the first three-quarters of the match it seemed like the Watauga players were hesitant to take shots, Honeycutt agreed.
“Yeah, they were,” he replied. “And that is unusual for us. We preach, ‘Shoot early, shoot often – and follow.’ We didn’t do that a lot tonight. I don’t know whether it was because Weddington was playing with a deep sweeper so we thought we had to penetrate deeper into their defense before we could shoot, but we just did not shoot like we normally do. We did not perform at the level that we had all season.”
Honeycutt was generous in crediting Weddington.
“They are a solid team,” Honeycutt said. “I knew they would be. I told our guys beforehand that they would be skilled and well-coached. And they were. They worked fast. They had several guys in the midfield with really good speed, so they were able to put pressure on our outside backs and our midfielders. For lack of a better term, they made us rush a bit and I think that affected our ability to execute and knock the ball around like we normally do. It was a tough night.”
Weddington got goals from senior Kellen Pace and sophomore Brock Fraser. One of Watauga’s highlights came late in the game when the Warriors were awarded a penalty kick. The Pioneers’ senior goalkeeper Reilly Riddle dove to his right to make the save.
With the win, Weddington now advances to face Watauga’s main northwestern rival, Hickory. As the tournament’s No. 16 seed in the West bracket, the Red Tornadoes upset the No. 1 seed, Forestview, in the first round, 5-4, then manufactured a 2-0 shutout of No. 9 Marvin Ridge in the second round. On Saturday, March 20, Hickory advanced to the state’s “final four” with a 3-2 win over Asheville’s A.C. Reynolds.
Besides Hickory and Weddington in the West bracket semis, the East bracket representative in the championship game will be decided in the semifinal matchup of No. 4 Southern Alamance and No. 2-seeded New Hanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.