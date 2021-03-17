BOONE — In the basement of Watauga High School, students can learn how to fix an engine, change oil and rotate tires.
The automotive class, offered through career and technical education classes, prepares students for a career as a mechanic or just the basics of fixing up a car.
In late 2019, the class started working to build an electric car that would have a range of about 100 hours per charge, but had to put the project on hold this year due to COVID-19. To raise money for the electric car, the class is raffling off three donated vehicles students fixed up.
“We actually have three cars that people donated that, once we brought them in and checked them over, we realized it was stuff that the kids could fix up right there at the shop,” said Erik Mortensen, the automotive class teacher.
Mortensen, who has been a mechanic for nearly all of his life, said the batteries for the electric car cost about $10,000. Mortensen hopes the class raises about $6,000 from all three vehicle raffles.
The first vehicle raffle ended on March 12 and raised $3,140. The second raffle will begin later in March and the final raffle will begin in May. The next cars to be auctioned will be a 2008 Subaru Legacy and the third will be a 1993 Lexus LS400, if time permits.
During the school year, Mortensen said he sees half his class in person on Monday/Tuesday and the other half on Thursday/Friday since Watauga High School is currently operating in Plan B of state COVID-19 education guidelines.
“It’s been tough for all teachers but thankfully we’re no longer doing virtual,” Mortensen said. “Most of the time, we’re out in the shop doing hands on training and hands on learning.”
When the students are in the classroom, Mortensen said they look over diagrams and how all the of parts of a certain piece fit together. The next day they’ll go to the shop — right next door — and Mortensen will demonstrate in person how components work together. The next week, he has the students get their hands dirty and put it together themselves. Mortensen also said the class uses a computer program to help students learn during the days they aren’t in class.
“Most of the students understand that if they keep up with (the virtual learning) that means that on the two days that we’re together officially, they’re going to spend that whole hour-and-a-half outside with me in the shop; we’re gonna get our hands dirty; we’re gonna learn new tricks and we’re gonna take stuff apart and put it back together again,” Mortensen said.
WCS currently operates with a flex day on Wednesdays when students at all levels can go to the high school to get help in any of their classes. On those days, Mortensen said students will be outside the shop doors at 7:30 a.m. ready to work on their own projects with help from Mortensen and the other instructor, Dustin Ford.
“We’re constantly running around in circles trying to make sure that everybody’s safe, everything’s going well and that everyone is learning,” Mortensen said “It’s just a sight to see. I (have) got to tell you it’s pretty amazing. A good portion of the learning that happens this semester is happening on those flex days.”
Nickolas Trivett, a junior in the automotive class, said he loves the class and has never had any problems with it. On a March 10 flex day, he brought in his grandfather’s 40-year-old lawnmower to fix up and get running.
Mason Barnes, a senior in the class, said he started working on cars about a year ago and immediately signed up for the automotive class at the high school.
“I’ve got a little project car that I bring in every Wednesday pretty much and just work on it,” Barnes said. “(The class) gives me a place to use some really expensive tools that I can’t do at home, and gives me somebody to help me out.”
Barnes was one of the students Mortensen and Ford took to a few local shops to look at potential employment opportunities and look into apprenticeships on March 10. Mortensen said some shops and dealerships offer jobs, and then pay for them to get a degree in the automotive field.
The biggest lesson Barnes has so learned so far in the class is patience.
“When stuff starts going wrong — things start breaking — you want to just start throwing things, start screaming,” Barnes said. “But if you can avoid doing that, eventually it’ll work itself out.”
Even if someone doesn’t plan to become a mechanic, Ford is encouraged by the amount of students who take the class
“It’s really encouraging to see the amount of kids who actually see this as a possibility for a career or even just that advantage they could have,” Ford said. “Not getting ripped off at a shop who’s not trustworthy, or even do stuff on their own, saving a little bit in the future.”
Trivitt isn’t sure if he wants to pursue a career as a mechanic, but so far he said working on his grandfather’s old lawn mower has been his proudest work. Mortensen said Trivitt got that 40-year-old lawn mower up and running later that March 10 flex day, then headed off with his grandfather to obtain more parts.
Anyone interested in donating to the class electric car project can do so at tinyurl.com/ux575ufm.
