BLOWING ROCK — There might have been a time, when she was only 13 years old and her family had just moved to Blowing Rock, that Cathy Barker Levering Drury had misgivings about her new home. Not anymore. Now, after many years and a lifetime of experiences she is “all in” on Blowing Rock as the new membership director for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
When her family moved to Blowing Rock in 1972, Drury admits that it was traumatic for her to go back to elementary school after being in “junior high” in Miami. Her uneasiness quickly faded as she made friends, though. She went on to graduate from Watauga High School, then Appalachian State University. She was a lifeguard during the summers at the town’s swimming pool and worked at what is now Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. She even worked for the Burns family at the old Sunshine Inn
After graduating from App State, Drury went on to a sports marketing career, eventually becoming the director of corporate sponsorships for the Ladies Professional Golf Association, headquartered in Daytona Beach.
She left that position a few years ago to get married to Doug Drury, who she knew briefly as a student at Blowing Rock School and Watauga High School, and who is now an aviation professor in Australia. When they got married some four decades after only informally knowing each other as kids, Cathy left the LPGA and moved to Australia, where Doug still resides and serves as the executive director of the aviation program at the University of South Australia.
“It is a dream come true to be able to come back to Blowing Rock,” said Cathy Drury. “Really, this is where my heart and soul is. It always has been, even when I was in Florida. When he finishes his aviation career, Doug will be moving back here, too.
Drury said that her role as membership director of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is one for which she is ideally suited.
“I am about building relationships. That is what I did for the LPGA. There is an element of prospecting for and recruiting new Chamber members, but the primary mission is in member retention and building on the strength of what (CEO) Charles Hardin and his team have built over the years. It is a great membership base that we have. After that it is all about customer service and those are the skills that I used with the LPGA, too,” said Drury.
Blowing Rock has an interesting challenge, Drury said.
“We all want to keep things up to date and modern, but at the same time we want to keep that small town feel,” said Drury. “I walk down Main Street and see new pieces to the small town puzzle coming in, like the Grilled Cheese Café down at Southmarke or the Blue Deer cookies and ice cream shop hanging its sign, ready to open. But they are still small town and even add to the quaintness of the village. The new Manor hotel across the street from the Chetola entrance is beautiful and uniquely satisfies a certain market demand. The Embers Hotel that is yet to be built will address a different market need, but when all is said and done the downtown area will keep its small-town feel.”
Drury also shared that this is a special time of year.
“Right around May 1, Blowing Rock starts blooming. And I don’t mean just the flowers. Things start opening up. People are out and about, peering into windows. With the impact of COVID-19, Blowing Rock is becoming more of a year ‘round town as more and more people flock here, but the transformation of the village from late spring turning into summer is still magical. We are so blessed to live and work here.”
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin reflected on Drury’s hiring saying, “She is a perfect fit. She is a relational individual with a great background in her role as director of corporate partnerships at the LPGA. Her passion for Blowing Rock is infectious and she has the perfect skillset in joining our team.”
