The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from March 2 to March 9. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 96 total COVID-19 cases since March 2 to reach 4,281 total cases as of March 9. The active case count has stayed steady during the course of the week with 95 total active cases as of March 9.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of March 2 to March 9 with the last reported death on Feb. 16.
As of March 9, AppHealthCare reports 135 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported five active clusters in the Watauga County.
In its March 4 COVID-19 situation report AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Deerfield Ridge Assisted living with 28 total cases in eight staff and 20 residents. One person has died. The last positive result was on Feb. 10, and as of the last report no cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 17 total cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 25, and as of the last report one case is active.
- University Highlands with 12 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on March 2, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Dogwood Residence Hall with eight cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 25, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Living Learning Center Residence Hall with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 19, and as of the last report one case is active.
As of March 9, Appalachian State University has had 387 students and 33 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Fifty-one students were active as of March 9.
Appalachian State University is set to host its first vaccine clinic for faculty and staff on March 11 and March 12 when they will administer 500 vaccines.
Everts said faculty, staff and students will receive an email from the university when it’s time to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Across the state, 875,903 people have tested positive and 11,552 people have died due to COVID-19 as of March 2. So far, 837,824 have recovered as of March. 8, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 10,898 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of March 9. NCDHHS also reports 6,084 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of March 4, AppHealthCare reported that based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form, about 5,749 people are currently eligible to receive the vaccine — up more than 5,000 from the week before due to the state moving into the rest of Phase 3.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines March 8 for Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 giving people more flexibility to gather in group settings and do more activities the CDC suggested stop during the pandemic.
CDC guidelines state that people who have been fully vaccinated can gather indoors with others who are also fully vaccinated without wearing a mask or physical distancing. Fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask in public.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two weeks after a single dose vaccine like Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, according to the CDC.
People can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other households — like visiting with relatives who all live together — without masks unless any of those people or those they live with have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the guidelines.
If a person who has been fully vaccinated is around someone who has COVID-19, they do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they have symptoms. However, the guidelines state that if someone lives in a group setting, and is around someone who has COVID-19, they should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.
“This updated guidance from the CDC reinforces the fact that COVID-19 vaccines will play a very important role in how we all get back to some normal activities,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. “It is important to understand how this updated guidance plays out in our everyday lives for those who are fully vaccinated and precautions like wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet from others and washing your hands remain critical and helpful tools to slow the spread of this virus.”
Greene said the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death and that AppHealthCare encourages people to get their shot when their time comes.
State COVID-19 update:
NCDHHS announced on March 5 that it would be expanding access to COVID-19 rapid testing in K-12 public schools to protect students, teachers and staff from COVID-19. When schools implement testing combined with the state’s strong mitigation strategies, they can detect new cases to prevent outbreaks and reduce the risk of further transmission, according to NCDHHS.
Tests will be available at no cost to all Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and charter schools to test students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms and to screen staff. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends diagnostic and screening testing as an additional prevention measure to the essential mitigation strategies of mask use and physical distancing, among others, which aligns with DHHS’s StrongSchoolNC guidance.
In January, the Watauga Democrat reported Watauga County School students would have access to rapid tests. The announcement was made at a Jan. 11 Watauga County Board of Education meeting by WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott.
“Our school nurses have now been trained in how to administer the rapid test,” Elliott said after the meeting. “Instead of sending people to the health department, or to somewhere like CVS or Boone Drug to get these tests, our nurses will be able to administer them right there at school for free.”
For more information on school re-openings, mitigation efforts or other school-specific guidance or question, email StrongSchoolsNC@dhhs.nc.gov.
