The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Jan. 19-26. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County saw an increase of 137 total COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19. The active case count has dipped and risen slightly over the course of the week with an average daily active case county of 159.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of Jan. 19 to Jan. 26. The last increase in deaths the county experienced came on Jan. 18 when AppHealthCare reported two new deaths.
As of Jan. 26, AppHealthCare reports 123 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported three total clusters on Jan. 22:
- Glenbridge Health and Rehab with 10 total cases in eight staff members and two residents. One person has died. The last positive result was reported on Jan. 14 and as of the last report, two staff are active.
- Foley Center with 52 total cases in 31 staff and 21 residents. The last positive result was on Jan. 20 and as of the last report, three staff eight residents are active.
- Greenway Baptist Child Development Center with 16 total cases in seven children and nine staff. The last positive result was on Jan. 20 and as of the last report, six children and four staff were active.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported 19 total clusters in the county.
Appalachian State University has seen 121 students and 19 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1. Students who live on campus are set to move back to their residence halls between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31.
Across the state, 727,423 people have tested positive and 8,776 have died due to COVID-19 as of Jan. 26. So far, 635,543 have recovered as of Jan. 25.
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has given out 4,222 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 26. NCDHHS also reports 408 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of Jan. 21, AppHealthCare reported it had received 1900 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for a person’s first dose. The county also reports receiving 600 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for the second dose.
AppHealthCare is receiving zero doses of the vaccine from NCDHHS in the coming week. Last week AppHealthCare also received zero doses for Watauga County. Due to the limited number of vaccines, AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said the organization has had to reschedule some appointments.
“We are reaching out directly to those individuals who had appointments, and they will be moved to the following week, given that we have vaccine supply,” Bracey said in a statement. “We are very thankful to our local hospitals, Alleghany Health, Ashe Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, who have been willing to give us some of their vaccine supply to cover some of our appointments.”
At a press conference on Jan. 26, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said vaccines will be allocated to counties based on population. The Census Bureau estimates Watauga County has a population of 56,177 as of July 1, 2019.
“We are working very hard to get vaccine out to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible but with small amounts of vaccine, we are limited to the number we can vaccinate week-to-week,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare. “We did not want to have to reschedule appointments, and we apologize for the inconvenience this causes for those who were looking forward to their appointment. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are hopeful we will receive more vaccine in the coming weeks.”
Vaccine information from Appalachian Regional Healthcare System was unknown as of press time.
Around the state, 630,774 people have received their first vaccines and 97,374 have received their second dose as of Jan. 26.
State COVID-19 Update:
On Jan. 22, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that $2.5 million in coronavirus relief funding is being distributed to local transit agencies across the state to help pay for individuals to get a ride to a vaccination site.
According to the agency, each local transit agency will receive a set amount of funding. The funds can be used to offset operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Craig Hughes, director of AppalCART, said the agency has not been told yet if there is a set allocation for AppalCART.
“We are working with AppHealthCare to come up with a plan that will provide safe transportation to the vaccination sites,” Hughes said in a statement. “The announcement was just recently made, so AppHealthCare and AppalCART need a little time to decide on the best way to transport those for which the funding was intended.”
Hughes said the agency will work with AppHealthCare to provide as many trips as needed for those without access to transportation in the most safe and effective way possible.
As AppalCART works with AppHealthCare, Hughes said they will get a better understanding of the demand for those transportation services. He also said transporting people won’t impact normal operations.
AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said in a statement the agency is excited about the funding to assist people in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state also released the COVID-19 community readiness toolkit to help individuals find mental and behavioral health supports and resources in their communities on Jan. 24.
The toolkit, COVID-19 Community Readiness: Helping Meet Needs for Persons Living with Behavioral Health Issues, Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities, and Traumatic Brain Injuries, provides resources to the public for a variety of mental health needs, including resources for parents engaging in online-school, family-based needs, resources for those within the intellectual and developmental disabilities community and others.
“These are unprecedented, stressful times, and we know families and individuals are being faced with existing and new mental health challenges,” said Victor Armstrong, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, Substance Abuse Services. “We want to provide North Carolinians with this toolkit to give them all the support they need to navigate these difficult times to stay healthy physically and mentally.”
The toolkit is available at files.nc.gov/covid/documents/DMHDDSAS-Community-Stakeholders-Toolkit.pdf, and more resources for families and children, including 24/7 hotlines, can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/wellness-resources.
