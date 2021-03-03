The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 23 to March 2. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 94 total COVID-19 cases since Feb. 23 to reach 4,185 total cases as of March 2. The active case count has dropped during the course of the week with 90 total active cases as of Feb. 23. This marks the lowest active case count since early November.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of Feb. 23 to March 2. The last death was reported on Feb. 16.
As of March 2, AppHealthCare reports 134 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported 23 total clusters in the county.
AppHealthCare reported seven active clusters on the Feb. 19 COVID-19 situation report:
- Deerfield Ridge Assisted living with 29 total cases in eight staff and 20 residents. One person has died. The last positive result was on Feb. 3, and as of the last report no cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 11 total cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 20, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- University Highlands with 10 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 15, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Dogwood/Hoey Residence Hall with eight cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 25, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Living Learning Center Residence Hall with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 19, and as of the last report one cases is active.
As of March 2, Appalachian State University has had 338 students and 28 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Forty-one students were active as of March 2.
Appalachian State University is set to aid in vaccine distribution after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its application to be a community distribution center. Chancellor Sheri Everts shared the news in her weekly campus update on Feb. 26.
The university can act as a vaccine distribution site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to community members — as well as to students, faculty and staff — once vaccine allotments are provided.
“We anticipate beginning vaccine clinics in March, according to the state guidelines for the categories by which groups are prioritized for vaccination,” Everts shared in the email.
Everts announced March 2 that the university would host its first vaccine clinic on March 11 and that the university was set to get 500 vaccine doses next week.
College and university staff who work in person at their work site can get the vaccine starting March 3. Everts said all other university personnel who are not prioritized into other groups — for reasons such as age or health care worker status — are in Phase 4. Students who are not eligible in the first four phases are eligible in Phase 5.
Everts said faculty, staff and students will receive an email from the university when it’s time to schedule a vaccine appointment. The university will use the information provided by Human Resources, employees and all divisions to determine who currently falls into each phase of the rollout.
Across the state, 863,409 people have tested positive and 11,288 people have died due to COVID-19 as of March 2. So far, 819,839 have recovered as of March. 1, according to NCDHHS.
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 9,168 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of March 2 — up nearly 2,500 from Feb. 23. NCDHHS also reports 5,247 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up about 1,000 from Feb. 23.
As of Feb. 26, AppHealthCare reported that based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form, about 184 total people are currently eligible to receive the vaccine — up about 100 from the week before due to more people completing the interest form.
Boone Drugs is set to host its first vaccine clinics later this week after receiving 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Of the 600 vaccine doses, 500 will be available at a clinic at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on March 4. The rest — 100 doses — will be available at the Warrensville location in Ashe County on March 4 and 5. Boone Drugs is only taking appointments for its clinics for those in Phase 1, 2 and 3. No walkup appointments are available.
Those who want to make an appointment to get their vaccine with Boone Drugs can do so at boonedrug.com/covid-vaccine.
“Our goal in this has always been just to offer and assist in any way we possibly can,” said Corey Furman, president of Boone Drugs. “We’re going to do everything we can to help the community and the only thing that changes now is just a little bit of the logistics.”
As of March 2, roughly 63.9 percent of vaccines have gone to those 65 and older in Watauga County. By gender, 57.19 percent of vaccines have gone to females while 39.47 percent have gone to males. About 3.3 percent of the data is represented as missing or undisclosed related to gender.
By race, about 93.37 percent of the vaccines have gone to white people while the rest have gone to what’s listed by NCDHHS as “other” or “suppressed.” About 1.95 percent of the data was represented in the dashboard as missing or undisclosed related to race.
State COVID-19 update:
Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 2 that all frontline essential workers in Phase 3 can begin to get their vaccine March 3 while some groups in Phase 4 can receive their vaccine beginning March 24.
“Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I’m grateful for their work,” Cooper said at the March 2 press conference.
Before Cooper’s announcement, Phase 3 was originally open to only educators with it opening up to the other groups in the phase on March 10. The rest of Phase 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel such as police, firefighters and rescue workers. It also includes people who are working in manufacturing, grocery stores, government workers and clergy, among others.
Beginning March 24, those with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness and those who live in certain congregate living facilities in Phase 4 can get their vaccine. Currently, North Carolina is in the first three phases of its vaccine rollout plan for those over 65, health care workers and frontline essential workers.
More information on Phase 4 can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4.
According to NCDHHS, the Kaiser Family Foundation ranks North Carolina as first in the nation for vaccinating the largest share of its 65 and older population at 49 percent. This rate does not include those in long-term care facilities.
“Our goal is to administer vaccine quickly and equitably and I’m proud of the work our providers are doing to protect North Carolina’s most vulnerable population,” Cooper said in a press release.
Older adults are at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. They make up the majority (83 percent) of deaths from COVID-19 in the state. Because of limited supply, states have to vaccinate people in phases, according to NCDHHS.
“Getting as many people as possible vaccinated quickly and equitably will also help stop the spread of COVID-19 variants—and get us back to the people and places we love,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
The state lists Watauga County as eighth in North Carolina in providing vaccines for patients over the age of 65 and 12th in the state across all ages.
“I think this is remarkable and really speaks to how this community — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, AppHealthCare, High Country Community Health and all of our volunteers — has worked together, learned how to be successful in the state’s system, and were organized in a way that made getting the vaccine a wonderful, meaningful experience,” said Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare senior vice president.
