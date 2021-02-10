The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 2-9. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 126 total COVID-19 cases since Feb. 2. The active case count has decreased during the course of the week with 112 active cases as of Feb. 9. The high in active cases came on Feb. 6 when there was a total 138 active cases.
AppHealthCare reported two new deaths in the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 9 bringing the total deaths in Watauga County due to COVID-19 to 29. One death was reported on Feb. 6 and the other on Feb. 9.
As of Feb. 9, AppHealthCare reports 132 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported 22 total clusters in the county.
AppHealthCare reported four active clusters on Feb. 5 COVID-19 situation report:
- Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation with 10 total cases in eight staff members and two residents. One person has died. The last positive result was reported on Jan. 14 and as of the last report, zero cases are active.
- Foley Center with 51 total cases in 22 staff and 31 residents. The last positive result was on Jan. 22 and as of the last report, zero cases are active.
- Greenway Baptist Child Development Center with 19 total cases in nine children and 10 staff. The last positive result was on Jan. 23 and as of the last report, zero cases are active.
- Deerfield Ridge Assisted living with 25 total cases in eight staff and 17 residents. One person has died. The last positive result was on Feb. 3 and as of the last report, five staff and 17 residents are active.
- Cottages of Boone with five total cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 1 and as of the last report, five cases are active.
As of Feb. 8, Appalachian State University has had 186 students and 23 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1. Students who live on campus moved back to their residence halls between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31.
Across the state, 802,065 people have tested positive and 10,046 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 8. So far, 730,454 have recovered as of Feb. 8.
“Together we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community”
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 5,881 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 8. NCDHHS also reports 2,043 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of Feb. 5, AppHealthCare reported it had received 2,050 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for a person’s first dose. The county also reports receiving 1,600 Moderna vaccines and 975 Pfizer vaccines for the second dose.
As of Feb. 5, AppHealthCare reported 8,416 people are currently eligible to receive the vaccine based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form.
New data added by NCDHHS shows demographics of who has received a first dose of the vaccine. As of Feb. 8, roughly 67.5 percent of vaccines have gone to those 65 and older in Watauga County. By gender, 56.2 percent of vaccines have gone to females while 41.15 percent have gone to males. About 2.6 percent of the data is represented as missing or undisclosed related to gender.
By race, more than 95 percent of the vaccines have gone to white people while the rest have gone to what’s listed by NCDHHS as “other” or “suppressed.” Less than .1 percent of the data was represented in the dashboard as missing or undisclosed related to race.
AppHealthCare is receiving 200 doses of the vaccine from NCDHHS the week of Feb. 8. The week of Feb. 1, AppHealthCare received 200 doses for Watauga County.
On Feb. 6, AppHealthCare and other healthcare partners held a second dose mass vaccination event at Watauga High School for those that received their first dose on Jan. 16. Organizers at the event said it ran smoothly and more efficiently as people knew what to do unlike the first mass vaccination event on Jan. 16.
AppHealthCare vaccinated 1,165 people at the Feb. 6 event — four less than the first mass event as a spokesperson said those people were not able to attend.
State COVID-19 update:
North Carolinians have protected themselves and their loved ones from the flu along with COVID-19 by taking preventative measures such as wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from people who do not live with them and frequently washing their hands or using hand sanitizer, according to NCDHHS.
These preventative measures – known collectively as the three Ws – have helped dramatically reduce the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses across the state, according to data from NCDHHS.
Compared to past years, North Carolina has seen very low levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this year, according to data reported to the department by seven of the state’s largest healthcare systems. Similar trends are being seen nationally and globally.
Four deaths from flu have been reported to NCDHHS so far this season, compared to 186 deaths last season and more than 200 deaths during the 2018-19 season. The data shows these low levels of flu and RSV are occurring despite similar or higher levels of testing for both illnesses.
Additionally, NC Medicaid has seen a 98.2 percent reduction in expense claims for Tamiflu, a drug used to treat the flu.
COVID-19 spreads more easily than the flu and other seasonal respiratory viruses, but mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing have been shown to help slow the spread of both illnesses, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS has also added new county demographic data for COVID-19 vaccinations to the vaccine data dashboard. Data on people who have received the first dose or both the first and second dose of the vaccine are available by race, ethnicity, gender and age group and can be filtered by county. Data includes information on the percent of doses administered by demographic categories and information on the percent of the population that has received at least the first dose, or first and second dose, of the vaccine. Data on demographics do not include information on doses that have been administered through the federal long-term care facilities program.
“North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data,” Cohen said in a press release. “More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.”
North Carolina was one of the first states to release statewide race and ethnicity data for COVID-19 vaccines, according to NCDHHS. The current allocation process includes a three-week guaranteed baseline amount of vaccines for counties with higher numbers of low-income adults 65 and older and historically marginalized populations 65 and older. In addition to the baseline allocations, NCDHHS has set-aside approximately 30,000 vaccine doses for community vaccination events and new providers that will reach underserved communities.
The NCDHHS dashboard can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
