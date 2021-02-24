The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 16-23. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 110 total COVID-19 cases since Feb. 16 to reach 4,091 total cases as of Feb. 23. The active case count has dropped during the course of the week with 100 total active cases as of Feb. 23. This marks the lowest active case count since Dec. 29 when there were 98 total active cases.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of Feb. 16 to Feb. 23.
As of Feb. 23, AppHealthCare reports 132 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
To date, AppHealthCare has reported 23 total clusters in the county.
AppHealthCare reported seven active clusters on the Feb. 19 COVID-19 situation report:
- Foley Center with 53 total cases in 22 staff and 31 residents. The last positive result was on Jan. 22, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Greenway Baptist Child Development Center with 19 total cases in nine children and 10 staff. The last positive result was on Jan. 23, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Deerfield Ridge Assisted living with 28 total cases in eight staff and 20 residents. One person has died. The last positive result was on Feb. 3, and as of the last report three residents are active.
- Cottages of Boone with eight total cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 17, and as of the last report one case is active.
- University highlands with 10 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 15, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Dogwood/Hoey Residence Hall with five cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 11, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- App State Living Learning Center Residence Hall with six cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 17, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
As of Feb. 23, Appalachian State University has had 291 students and 25 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Forty-one students were active as of Feb. 23.
Across the state, 846,284 people have tested positive and 10,965 people have died due to COVID-19 as of Feb. 23. So far, 795,521 have recovered as of Feb. 22, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Vaccines:
NCDHHS reports Watauga County has administered 6,911 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 23. NCDHHS also reports 4,234 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of Feb. 19, AppHealthCare reported that based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form, about 79 people are currently eligible to receive the vaccine — down about 7,000 from the previous week. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said the reduction in eligible people is due to removing duplicates and those who have already received their vaccine.
As of Feb. 23, roughly 68.3 percent of vaccines have gone to those 65 and older in Watauga County. By gender, 56.1 percent of vaccines have gone to females while 40.7 percent have gone to males. About 3 percent of the data is represented as missing or undisclosed related to gender.
By race, about 946 percent of the vaccines have gone to white people while the rest have gone to what’s listed by NCDHHS as “other” or “suppressed.” Less than .3 percent of the data was represented in the dashboard as missing or undisclosed related to race.
State COVID-19 update:
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the COVID-19 County Alert System on Feb. 22, which showed 27 red counties — a decrease from 61 red counties on the previous Feb. 4 County Alert System — and the fewest red counties in the state since the start of the County Alert System on Nov. 17.
“With North Carolinians continuing to follow the 3Ws and more than one million people in the state having received at least a first dose of vaccine, we are slowing the spread and saving lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Let’s keep it up.”
The Feb. 22 update also lists 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties — both changes from 33 orange counties and six yellow counties on Feb. 4.
Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, they are moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS also announced on Feb. 17 that the NC Department of Public Instruction will begin issuing additional benefits on Feb. 19 through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. These benefits were to be received during the course of several days starting Feb. 19 for those who already have an EBT card for Food and Nutrition Services or P-EBT benefits.
The P-EBT program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free and reduced-price meals at school has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NCDHHS. The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized food and grocery retailers, including most major grocery stores.
“Having enough healthy food every day is an essential part of children’s health and well-being,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Human Services Tara Myers. “The P-EBT program provides families essential help buying groceries for children who would normally have access to free and reduced lunch at school.”
Families do not need to apply for P-EBT. Eligibility criteria are based on requirements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A school-aged child is eligible if their school participates in the National School Lunch Program and the student is eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-21 school year. Also, the student’s school must have been closed or has been operating with reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days during the 2020-2021 school year as a result of COVID-19. The student must also be learning in a fully remote (all virtual) and/or in a hybrid (combination of virtual and in-person) learning mode during the month. An eligible student can receive one of two distinct benefit amounts depending on if they are identified as being in a remote learning mode or a hybrid learning mode.
P-EBT benefits received in February 2021 will be for the months of August to December 2020 for those students who are eligible. Those who do not have a P-EBT card and are eligible during these months should anticipate receiving their cards in February or March. The total amount of P-EBT benefits put on a card will not be received at one time; benefits will be spread out over several days to avoid overwhelming those stores that accept EBT. P-EBT benefits will be issued retroactively in a monthly issuance starting in March as long as the child remains eligible.
Eligible families already receiving FNS benefits can expect to receive the P-EBT benefit on their existing EBT card. Families who already have a P-EBT card from last school year and are eligible under the new criteria can expect to receive the benefit on their original P-EBT card. Eligible families who do not have an FNS or P-EBT card will be mailed a card.
If someone has lost or destroyed their original P-EBT card, they can order a new card at www.ebtedge.com, on the EBT Edge mobile app or by contacting the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-866-719-0141. P-EBT benefits are entirely federally funded. More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.
