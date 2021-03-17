The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from March 9 to March 16. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases:
Watauga County experienced an increase of 72 total COVID-19 cases since March 9 to reach 4,353 total cases as of March 16. The active case count has dropped during the course of the week with 74 total active cases as of March 16 — the lowest active case count since early November.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of March 9 to March 16 with the last reported death on Feb. 16.
As of March 16, AppHealthCare reports 137 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties. According to AppHealthCare, this is a cumulative count and does not necessarily reflect the number of individuals who are currently hospitalized.
AppHealthCare reported six active clusters in Watauga County.
In its March 12 COVID-19 situation report AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Cottages of Boone with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on March 8, and as of the last report three cases were active.
University Highlands with 15 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on March 2, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Living Learning Center Residence Hall with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 19, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Dogwood Residence Hall with eight cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 24, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Coltrane Residence Hall with five total cases. The last positive result came on March 2, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- App State Appalachian Panhellenic Residence Hall with five total cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 24, and as of the last report zero cases are updated.
As of March 16, Appalachian State University has had 428 students and 37 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Forty-one students were active as of March 16.
Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director, told the Watauga County Board of Education on March 15 that the agency has noticed that the majority of cases are in the 18-24 age range.
Vaccines:
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 12,019 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of March 15. NCDHHS also reports 8,240 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of March 12, AppHealthCare reported that based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form, about 1,920 people are currently eligible to receive the vaccine — down about 4,000 from the week before.
As of March 15, roughly 21.4 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 15 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
The Community Care Clinic held its first vaccine clinic March 13 after receiving 120 vaccine doses from the health department.
“The vaccination clinic was a success,” said Caitlin Massey, a spokesperson for CCC. “In the limited amount of time we had between receiving the vaccines until they expired, we were able to administer 119 of the 120 given to us. Our medical team deserves all of the credit for throwing this together at the last minute in an effort to protect more people in our community. About half of the vaccines were given to Community Care Clinic patients, while the other half were given to community members who qualified.”
The clinic does not have another clinic planned, but as it receives vaccines Massey said it will set up more events.
State COVID-19 update:
NCDHHS announced March 12 that it was updating its visitation guidance for long-term care facilities to allow for in-person, indoor or outdoor visitation in most circumstances. The change aligns with new guidance released from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reflects rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities.
“This action shows that our vaccination efforts are already having benefits,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and am so thankful that families and loved ones can be physically reunited.”
In addition to updating its guidance, the department is rescinding Secretarial Order 6: Visitation for Long-term Care Facilities.
While outdoor visitation is best when possible, indoor visitation is now allowed for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission in a particular facility. The CDC and other health officials recommend that unvaccinated residents who wish to become vaccinated should not start indoor visitation until they have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, new long-term care residents will not be required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days. Fully vaccinated and non-immunocompromised health care providers with higher risk exposures who are asymptomatic also do not need to be restricted from work.
In order to mitigate the risk of relaxing restrictions, vaccinating residents and staff in long-term care facilities and continued adherence to prevention measures, including the three Ws – wear, wait, wash – are still the safest approach to reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
Expanding visitation has substantial benefits to residents and their visitors. In order to keep everyone safe, visitors and residents should continue to adhere to the 3 Ws, and visitors should still be screened and restricted from visiting if they have signs or symptoms of infection or have been in prolonged close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the prior 14 days.
The full guidance from CMS and the CDC can be found at www.cms.gov/files/document/qso-20-39-nh-revised.pdf and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/infection-control-after-vaccination.html.
