BOONE — Adapting to fit the needs of the community during the global pandemic, the Boone Area Lions Club has temporarily shifted its focus to ensure that members in the community have the proper PPE needed to operate safely.
Working under the slogan, "We serve," members of the Boone Area Lions Club have provided assistance to both the visually and hearing impaired for decades. Through funds raised through their annual American Flag program and community donations, the club is able to provide charity such as purchasing eyeglasses, hearing aids and covering eye exams – a program which got its start in 1925 following an address to the Lions Club by Helen Keller.
This year, however, a decline in the demand for eye care assistance prompted the local Lions Club to address new challenges, such as the need for masks during the ongoing pandemic.
“I saw a sign that someone had put up about honoring our frontline workers and people who have had to work during this time. And I said, wouldn’t it be nice if we could do something that honors people,” said Roger Bodo, membership chair of the Boone area Lions Club. “So, we’re here to help in whatever way we can.”
Using funds acquired through donations, the Lions Club has purchased 300 face masks.
The masks, which are dual layered, made of polyester and emblazoned with the Lions Club logo, have so far been distributed to workers at community organizations such as The Broyhill Wellness Center, the Hunger and Health Coalition, Meals on Wheels and the Hospitality House.
According to Bodo, the club hopes to expand their mask program and has so far distributed 156 of their 300 masks.
“We’re hoping to maybe even set up a table at the mall and hand out masks,” Bodo said. “We just want to fill the need and help people out.”
Currently the Boone Area Lions Club is looking for new members. Those interested in receiving protective masks from the Lions Club or learning more about the organization's charitable work can reach out to Bodo at (828) 260-2019. The Lions Club can also be found online at e-clubhouse.org/sites/boonenc/index.php.
