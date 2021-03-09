WATAUGA — North Carolina public and charter schools will share roughly $1.4 billion of federal COVID-19 relief aid after the state board of education approved a distribution plan on March 4.
Watauga County Schools will receive approximately $2.6 million in aid and Two Rivers Community School — the free charter school in Watauga County — will receive $62,267 in aid.
School systems have to apply for the funds before the aid can be allocated.
“I hope to provide additional mental health support for students, continue our current expanded staffing for school nurses, and possibly provide additional tutors or teachers for academic differentiation and interventions,” said Scott Elliott, WCS superintendent.
Elliott said he will have a better idea of what the funds can be used for after House Bill 82 is enacted. HB 82, or the Summer Learning Choice for NC Families, would call for COVID-19 relief funds to “offer a six-week school extension learning recovery and enrichment program outside of the instructional school calendar,” according to the text of the bill. The North Carolina House of Representatives has passed the bill.
The bill was referred to the North Carolina State Senate Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on Feb. 24. Rep. Ray Pickett (R – Blowing Rock) is listed as a sponsor of the bill.
Elliott also said some of the funds would be used for computers and wifi hotspots for students who need them.
“Until we know more about summer school and other restrictions the legislature might place on the funds, we will not be able to develop a specific plan,” Elliott said. “But, in general, the funds will be used to ensure we have adequate staffing to support the health, emotional and instructional needs of our students.”
Natalie Oransky, director of Two Rivers Community School, said she is thrilled the school has been allocated COVID-19 relief funds to help make the 2021-22 school year safe and productive.
“In the coming weeks/months, I will work with the Two Rivers Board of Directors to determine how to best use these funds to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic on students, families and staff,” Oransky said.
The funding comes from the $900 billion relief package that U.S. Congress passed in December.
The federal funds have to be used for certain criteria like purchasing cleaning and sanitation supplies and providing mental health support. A full list of what the federal funds can be used for can be found at tinyurl.com/jarazxhc.
