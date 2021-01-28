BOONE — Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Jan. 29 for all in-person and Watauga Virtual Academy students due to snow-covered roads and expected sub-zero wind chills Friday morning.
If needed, teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. WCS will announce any changes to the delay by 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
Buses will operate on Limited A routes.
For more information about school operations, visit www.wataugaschools.org.
