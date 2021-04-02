WATAUGA — Due to additional overnight snowfall with several ice covered roads and single digit wind chills, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, April 2.
Buses will travel Limited A routes in the Green Valley district only; all others will run regular routes.
If needed, the school system said teachers and staff may report on a two-hour delay to ensure safe travels to work.
