WATAUGA — With COVID-19 causing many students to miss out on learning, the North Carolina legislature passed a bill for school districts to require 150 hours of summer school.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill — House Bill 82: Summer Learning Choice for NC Families— on April 9.
“This pandemic has challenged students and teachers like never before,” Cooper said in a statement. “Providing a summer opportunity for academic growth plus mental and physical health will help schools begin to address those challenges.”
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said the school system will offer face-to-face, in-person instruction this summer to any students who wants to participate. The program will be available to K-8 students and will take place from June 8 to July 2. Each week will be five days per week except the week of June 8 when it will go from Tuesday to Friday.
In a letter to parents, Elliott said the program would go from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for focused academics and then 2:30 to 6 p.m. for an enrichment camp.
Bus transportation, break, lunch and the enrichment camp will all be free of charge.
According to the letter from Elliott, students will have reading, math and science instruction each day, a physical activity period and recess. No homework assignments will be assigned during the program and students will not be taking devices home each day. All required safety and screening procedures will be followed during the summer.
Cooper also signed Senate Bill 387: Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021, which calls for more “science of reading” and the development of an early literacy program.
Science of reading is evidence-based reading instruction practices that address the acquisition of language, phonological and phonemic awareness, phonics and spelling, fluency, vocabulary, oral language and comprehension that can be differentiated to meet the needs of individual students, according to the bill.
“I fully support the emphasis on the science of reading and am glad to see this initiative moving forward,” Elliott said. “Throughout my teaching career I was always a proponent of what is called Balanced Literacy, but over time we lost the important emphasis on phonics and other aspects of how we acquire our literacy skills.”
As part of the deal, each local school district will provide a signing bonus in an amount determined by the local board of education that is at least $1,200 to any teacher who is associated with high growth in reading based on Education Value-Added Assessment System data; a teacher who was awarded a reading performance bonus administered by the Department of Public Instruction; and a teacher who accepts employment to provide instruction during a reading camp.
Teachers who provide instruction at a third grade reading camp will also be given a bonus of at least $150 per student at the camp.
Elliott said many children learn the importance of phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and reading comprehension naturally while many others do not and need explicit infrastructure in developing those skills.
“All children benefit from an approach that focuses on the core components of reading instruction,” Elliott said. “Doing so unlocks their reading potential, joy of reading and ability to learn other things by removing the frustrations that often come in the early years. Our school system embraced this approach through programs such as Letterland, where children learn the basic letter sounds and how letters combine to make words.”
Elliott said oftentimes when children struggle to read and do not know why they cannot pronounce words or comprehend what they are reading they become frustrated and hate reading.
“Having strong reading skills is a gateway to learning just about everything else,” Elliott said. “Children who are able to unlock these skills early on are more likely to love learning just about everything else.”
SB 387 can be found at www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/Senate/PDF/S387v3.pdf, and HB 82 can be found at www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H82v6.pdf.
