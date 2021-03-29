WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will use a modified COVID-19 screening program for students after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that schools do not perform daily COVID-19 screening tests for K-12 students.
According to the CDC, the effectiveness of COVID-19 symptom screening in schools is not well-known and children are more likely to have no or minimal symptoms from COVID-19 and symptom screening will fail to identify some students who have COVID-19.
To align with the CDC, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is no longer requiring daily COVID-19 screening at schools.
“We will continue with a modified screening procedure for all students and visitors,” said Scott Elliott, WCS superintendent. “I believe the regular reminders to parents and students will continue to encourage people to monitor for symptoms and self-quarantine when symptomatic.”
Elliott also said WCS will discontinue the practice of taking the temperatures of all students as he said that has not proven to be an effective mass-screening measure. WCS will continue to take temperatures as needed for anyone who might be symptomatic.
"Even though the screenings are no longer required by the state, we believe they have been helpful in continually reminding students and parents of the signs and symptoms they should be looking for all the time," Elliott said. "Most of our cases of COVID-19 positive students are detected at home and then reported to us by the parents."
Elliott said the system believes that by having the daily screenings, parents will be reminded regularly about what to look for in regards to COVID-19 systems. He also said it helps to catch some cases that might slip by a parent at home.
Starting March 30, the screening process will have common COID-19 systems and ask two questions.
The two questions school officials will ask are if a student has exhibited any COVID-like signs or symptoms in the past 24 hours and if anyone in their household had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 10 days.
"I have to think that among the reasons why we have not had to close any schools or shut down any athletic programs is that our schools and our community have taken this seriously," Elliott said. "As I travel to other counties and attend school events outside of Watauga, I do not see that same level of caution. I am thankful to our parents and the community for supporting us."
Elliott also emailed parents on March 29 with the new screening procedures and reminded them to:
- Wear masks as is required of everyone who comes onto a school campus for any reason, including outdoor and athletic events. People who refuse to wear a mask should not come to school or school activities.
- Keep sick children at home and call the school nurse if a child is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
- Take precautions when interacting with others outside of a household.
- Get the vaccine as “most WCS students contract the virus from an adult family member.”
Elliott also reminded parents to take precautions during spring break, which occurs the week of April 5 for WCS.
“We look forward to seeing our middle and high school students in school on Plan A starting April 12,” Elliott said in his email. “I hope each of you have a restful spring break next week. Please make sure to take precautions so that our students remain healthy and our schools remain open.”
The CDC guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/symptom-screening.html.
