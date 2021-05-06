WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott shared a message for local teachers: thank you.
“I’d like to say thank you to all of our teachers, and to all of our educators in our schools,” Elliott said in a pre-recorded video message. “It’s been quite a year. This is going to be the year that we remember for the rest of our careers.”
Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper declared the week of May 4 to May 8 Teacher Appreciation Week in North Carolina to recognize the significant impact teachers make on children and the state’s future.
On behalf of the Watauga County Board of Education, WCS administrators, parents and community members, Elliott thanked teachers, teacher assistants, bus drivers, custodians cafeteria workers office staff, speech language pathologists, school psychologists, after school staff, coaches and volunteers for their hard work.
“I’m sure I’ve left someone out, but all of you who work so hard to make our schools such a wonderful place to live and work, on behalf of our students,” Elliott said. “This community thanks you and appreciates you. I thank you and I appreciate you.”
Elliott also asked the community to take a moment this week to celebrate the impact of public schools on the community.
To kickoff teacher appreciation week, TeachNC — an initiative focused on the recruitment of teachers in North Carolina and partner of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction — is celebrating a new PSA titled “The Future Depends on Teachers.”
The PSA recognizes the role educators play in shaping the future, while also inviting others to join this fulfilling career.
“As a former English teacher, I know the direct impact we have on shaping a child’s future, and I know how uniquely positioned the teaching profession is to provide that opportunity,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press release. “Every day presents an opportunity for educators to make a lasting impression through their work and their words. This PSA is an important way we recognize and celebrate teachers, while inviting others to join a career where they can be the difference for a student and for the future of our state.”
To help celebrate teachers, WCS is sending out catered food from Dan’l Boone Inn for each WCS Teacher of the Year.
“Let’s celebrate one another, and say thank you to one another,” Elliott said. “Please note this week and always, thank you for being an educator.”
