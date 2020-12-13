BOONE – It was “Miller time” at Watauga High School’s cross-country venue on Saturday (Dec. 12). Both juniors but otherwise unrelated, Haden Miller and Sidra Miller captured the men’s and women’s titles, respectively, of the triangular meet pitting them against two top teams from outside the region.
In every Northwestern Conference meet this season, the Watauga men and women teams have dominated their opponents. That being the case, the Pioneers can be forgiven if they wondered how good they really might be.
With Saturday’s double-win performance over Charlotte Catholic and Mooresville, they might just be really good. Both of the visitors’ cross-country programs have historically been among the stronger contenders in their respective regions: the Charlotte metropolitan area and its northern suburbs.
Watauga’s Haden Miller won the men’s 5000-meter race in 17:15.48, almost two and a half seconds over Charlotte Catholic’s AJ Painter in second (17:17.88) and third place finisher Tanner Smith of Mooresville (17:24.37).
All five of Watauga’s varsity entries placed in the top 11, including Korbin Andrson (fourth, 17:36.61), Hastings Holt (fifth, (17:41.43), Rien Freeman (ninth, 17:58.18) and Ethan Cannon (eleventh, 18:11.58).
Of the 26 men’s varsity runners, including eight Pioneers, nine from Mooresville, and nine from Charlotte Catholic, Watauga’s lowest finisher was 19th. Micah Rushin completed the course in 15th place (18:49.84), Wesley Coatney in 16th (19:02.54), and Asa Marcus in 19th (19:46.88).
The Men’s team scores: Watauga 30, Charlotte Catholic 47, Mooresville 47.
Speaking with the Watauga Democrat afterward about the strategy leading to his victory, Miller said that after the dual meet on Thursday (against South Caldwell), his legs were a bit weary but he never really doubted that he would win.
“The race between the top three guys was pretty close for most of the race,” said Miller. “I didn’t push it until a little after the 4000-meter mark. Right after that there was a tight turn and then up a pretty good hill. I think I surprised the Catholic runner leading at that point by darting inside of him and starting to power up that hill. Although we had the race on Thursday, we used that as more of a workout because we probably would have a more competitive race today. I could feel Thursday’s work in my legs, but we got it done.”
Now competing as a junior, this is Miller’s first year with the Pioneers after spending his freshman and sophomore years at Weddington, a southern suburb of Charlotte. In the 2019 state meet for North Carolina 3A schools, as a sophomore Miller finished 60th out of 195 runners. His finish helped Weddington to a second-place team total, just behind 3A classification champion Chapel Hill.
Close women’s finish
It all came down to an exciting final 100 meters for the women’s race. To complete the 5000-meter course, Watauga junior Sidra Miller outsprinted Charlotte Catholic’s Franny Tocco for the win in 20:06.30. Tocco’s second place time was less than half a second behind in 20:06.60.
Beyond Miller’s win, the Pioneers cruised to the team win, placing its seven scoring members in the top 11 and all nine of the team’s varsity members in the top half of the 26-runner field. The team scores: Watauga 25, Mooresville 47, Charlotte Catholic 62
Sophie Beach was less than 27 seconds behind the leaders for third place (20:32.93) and Pioneer teammate Rachel Cathey finished fifth in 21:02.31. The other Watauga varsity members contributing to the dominate team score included Brianna Anderson (seventh, 21:50.46), Andriana Rink (ninth, 22:04.23), Moriah Bollman (tenth, 22:07.77), Gwendolyn Anderson (eleventh, 22:13.59), Annie Veno (twelfth, 22:15.11), and Izzy Browman-Fulks (22:32.05).
“It was a bit of a fast start today,” Miller said later in describing the race and her strategy to the Watauga Democrat. “This was the first time this year I have had someone go out in front of me. She set the pace and I just settled in behind her and ran my race. I knew when it came to the hill I could get her. I took over the lead right about the 1K mark.”
Asked whether she ever felt threatened in this race, Miller replied, “I knew coming in that this would be the stoutest competition we have had all year, so I was a little concerned, not knowing the field… Going out fast like she did, especially on this course, can be a killer so I was satisfied to run my own race until I felt it was time to move. I wasn’t going to chase her down if it was going to cost me at the end of the race. It was tight at the end, but for most of the race she was not really beside me once I took the lead.”
From just before the first race of the day, the men’s varsity, it was clear that the Piedmont visitors were having fun on their visit to the High Country, including team cheers and other motivational warmups to get the competitive juices going.
“We love coming up here,” said Bobby Conrad, head cross country coach at Charlotte Catholic. “This was a beautiful day and wonderful weather. Watauga has the prettiest course that we run on. We enjoy coming up here and running against good competition. We were racing against Watauga and Mooresville’s athletes, but we were also racing against the course, too. So it was really good for our kids to have this experience. The competition lived up to my expectations, and then some.
“We’ve always had a great friendly rivalry with Watauga,” Miller added. “They wore us out today, but it was good for our getting ready for upcoming events.”
Watauga head coach Randy McDonough was all smiles after the varsity races, but appreciative for the increased level of competition.
“I knew that both of these teams were pretty good coming into today,” McDonough said. “Our kids did pretty well, despite running a meet just two days before against South Caldwell. Most of our runners, both men and women, told me they had a hard time today because of running on Thursday, too. They said their legs just didn’t feel like they were there. But, as one of the parents pointed out to them, today’s performances showed that they were mentally tough and strong, physically, to be able to come back and compete well, two times in three days.
“Yesterday,” added McDonough, “we gave them the choice of a run, nothing, or a hike. Over half the team took the hike instead of running. We just wanted to go as easy as possible, yesterday, and let them get the kinks out of their legs after competing on Thursday.”
Asked about this non-conference event, McDonough said it was for a specific purpose in mind.
“We set this up,” he said, “because these two teams are pretty good in their regions. We love the tough competition. That’s why we go to the Wendy’s and other meets, to give the kids a chance to see what it is like to race against the more competitive runners. But because of the COVID situation, those big events are not being held, so this is the next best thing. It has been tough in our area to get that kind of competition.”
