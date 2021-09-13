KERNERSVILLE — As a team, Watauga's boys cross country team finished No. 20 out of 27 competing high schools. Stuart W. Cramer High School senior Zachary Willer captured the individual title in the Championship Boys 5000 Meter Run on Sept. 10, at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, his 15:36.2 a second head of second place rival, Elliott Kleckner of South Central's 15:37.70.
Watauga's best finisher was Ethan Cannon at No. 61 (17:03.10). There were 254 athletes competing in the boys championship division.
The top seven Pioneer scorers:
- Ethan Cannon: No. 61 (17:03.10)
- Micah Rushin: No. 101 (17:27.70)
- Ethan Campbell: No. 128 (17:46.80)
- Wesley Coatney: No. 152 (17:59.70)
- Will Bradbury: No. 168 (18:13.20)
- Collin Anderson: No. 177 (18:17.00)
- Sam Nixon: No. 235 (19:27.70)
