BOONE — Watauga volleyball continued its sweep through Northwestern Conference competition on Dec. 2 with a 3-0 varsity result vs. Alexander Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12, in Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Key individual performances:
- Megan Patton: 35 assists, 7 digs
- Caroline Farthing: 17 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces
- Brooke Scheffler: 14 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces
- Sadie Sharpe: 5 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces
The junior varsity women equaled their varsity teammates with a 2-0 sweep, 25-12, 25-14.
Key individual performances by the JV team included:
- Cam Norris: 11 assists, 2 aces
- Maggie Combs: 4 kills, 7 digs
- Brooklyn Stanbery: 4 kills, 5 digs
- Evie Robbins: 9 digs
