BOONE — Longtime volleyball and high school sports official Mike Steele was not in Lentz Eggers Gym on Aug. 19, at least not his earthly presence. Having passed away quite suddenly earlier this summer, there were a lot of people whose lives he touched that did not get to say goodbye.
For its season opener, Watauga High School players and coaches, with the consent of visiting North Henderson and this day's match officials, paid tribute to Steele in a very symbolic way. They started their match without a "down" official in front of the scorekeeper's bench, Steele's usual position and role not just of tracking net violations and hitting errors, but also keeping track of the frequent substitutions.
Pioneer head coach Kim Pryor acknowledged Steele's 30-plus years of service in volleyball officiating. After describing how much he meant to the sport and its development, she asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of his gifts.
Once the match started and the second official slid into position, it did not take Watauga long to gain the upper hand, winning 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17.
The Pioneers' offensive firepower, as well as the team's defensive tenacity were distributed among a number of players.
- Caroline Farthing: 20 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks
- Brelyn Sturgill: 27 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks
- Megan Patton: 17 assists, 14 digs
- Brooke Scheffler: 13 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks
- Bethany Pryor: 6 kills, 6 blocks
- Kenzie Baldwin: 11 digs, 5 aces
- Sadie Sharpe: 11 digs
- Faith Watson: 5 kills, 3 blocks
"We knew that North Henderson was going to be a quality opponent because they came here undefeated, with two impressive, 3-0 sweeps over Enka and Hendersonville," said Pryor. "I am proud of how our girls met that challenge and especially on this night as we were honoring Mike Steele. Of course, we had some familiar reliable names from previous seasons at the top of the scoreboard in Farthing, Sturgill, and Scheffler, but we also have a lot of younger players stepping up to varsity this year and I was please with how they contributed tonight. All the way around, it was a great start to our season and we have a lot to forward to."
North Henderson didn't go away empty-handed from their visit to the High Country. The Knights' junior varsity won a first set nailbiter, 24-26, then got control of a 2-0 sweep by winning the second set, 25-13.
The leading Pioneers scorers:
- Madi Combs: 13 assists
- Sara Marlowe: 6 kills
- Sarah Greene: 12 digs
- Kasey Gragg: 5 kills
