BOONE — They expected the flowers, but Watauga's volleyball seniors had no clue about the balloon numerals to match their jerseys nor the large baskets of "goodies." Their underclassmen teammates are apparently pretty good at keeping secrets.
To add even more to the special Oct. 13 night, Watauga swamped Freedom 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-10).
The graduating senior class of Pioneers includes Brooke Jones, Brelyn Sturgill, Bethany Pryor, Lydia Rothrock, Megan Patton, Kate Dailey and Amber Chiarolanzio.
"I have been around Watauga volleyball since I was born," said senior middle blocker and outside hitter, Bethany Pryor — who doubles as national anthem performer before every home match. "So this is pretty sad, in one respect. On the other hand, for each of us we are near the beginning of a new adventure."
Pryor said she wants to study musical theater at New York University adding, "But I have to audition for it."
Fellow senior Lydia Rothrock echoed Pryor's sentiments.
"It was definitely very emotional. Our coaches and teammates set it up really nicely for us. We had no idea about anything they had planned for us and I really loved that," Rothrock said. "It is very sad, because I have grown close to all of these girls."
The bond between Watauga's volleyball athletes is obvious. Even after dropping an intense volley or committing a service error, they often laugh and smile at and with each other.
"A bunch of us have been playing together for at least 10 years, since third and fourth grade," Pryor said.
"It is all about trusting each other," added Rothrock, who said she wants to attend Florida State University and study small business management.
Pioneer head coach Kim Pryor noted that this year's group of seniors is a big class that will be hard to replace.
"This is such a close-knit group of girls and having a daughter (Bethany Pryor) in this class only compounds the emotion of it for me," Pryor said. "Many of them have played together 10 years. It is a lot of fun to see where they have come from over that period of time.
"These girls are friends for life," said Pryor. "When you have that camaraderie both on and off the court, the love they have for each other shows."
Before they learn of a potential matchup in the first round of the state playoffs, Watauga plays a final conference match at Ashe County on Oct. 18, then a final non-conference rematch at T C Roberson on Oct. 20.
"I am looking forward to both of these final regular season matches," Pryor said. "Both will be challenges."
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
Attacking
- Caroline Farthing: 13 kills
- Brooke Scheffler: 7 kills
- Faith Watson: 6 kills
- Bethany Pryor: 6 kills
Serving
- Kenzie Baldwin: 6 aces
- Brelyn Sturgill: 2 aces
- Amber Chiarolanzio: 2 aces
- Brooke Scheffler: 2 aces
- Sadie Sharpe: 2 aces
- Caroline Farthing: 1 ace
- Brooke Jones: 1 ace
Blocking
- Bethany Pryor: 3 blocks
- Lydia Rothrock: 1 block
Digging
- Kenzie Baldwin: 9 digs
- Brooke Jones: 8 digs
- Brelyn Sturgill: 6 digs
- Megan Patton: 6 digs
- Amber Chiarolanzio: 5 digs
- Faith Watson: 4 digs
- Sadie Sharpe: 4 digs
Ball Handling
- Brelyn Sturgill: 18 assists
- Megan Patton: 10 assists
Serve Receive
- Caroline Farthing: 10 receives
- Brooke Jones: 7 receives
- Sadie Sharpe: 5 receives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.