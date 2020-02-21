HICKORY — Because of inclement weather, the NWC Basketball Tournament championship games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22.
The games will be played at McDowell High School with the girls' game between Watauga and Freedom beginning at 3p.m. The boys' game between Freedom and Alexander Central will be played immediately following the girls' awards presentation.
