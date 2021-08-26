CONOVER — The Northwestern Conference added a competitive wrinkle to long distance running on Aug. 25, with the NWC Relays at Riverbend Park, near the Catawba River. Tandem teams of two athletes representing their respective schools competed, each running a leg of the 1.55 mile course.
Not surprisingly, Watauga runners dominated both the boys and girls divisions. Among the boys, the Pioneer harriers placed in five of the top 10 spots, going 1-4-5-8-9.
Ethan Cannon and Michah Rushin were first in 18.34.8, more than 24 seconds ahead of the second place entry from Alexander Central. Wesley Coatney and Ethan Campbell were fourth (19:13.9), while Will Bradbury and Collin Anderson were right behind in fifth (19:28.0).
Of the 25 tandems in the race, 10 represented the Pioneers.
Watauga was even more dominant in the girls division, competing on the same 1.55 mile course. Watauga captured four of the top five finishes, and six of the top 10. Thirty-three tandems competed, with entries also from Freedom, St. Stephens, Ashe County, Hibriten, Alexander Central, and South Caldwell.
The tandem of Rachel Cathey and Gwen Anderson (21:16.8) led the way for the Pioneers, with first place honors. Andriana Rink and Sophie Beach (21:52.0) were second across the finish line. Moriah Bollman and Ava Curtis (22:55.0) were fourth, while Brianna Anderson and Maddie Bollman (23:11.7) placed fifth.
The Watauga cross country runners will compete again on Aug. 28, at the River Run Invitational in Dobson (Surry County).
