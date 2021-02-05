MORGANTON – ‘Winning’ the fourth quarter was not quite enough for the Watauga boys basketball team Friday night.
Fueled by a pressing defense and 11 points apiece by Bennett Ricker and Jonah Martin in the final period, Watauga overcame as much as a 17-point second half deficit to tie Morganton-Freedom at 64-64 with 24.4 seconds remaining. Turnovers and missed shot opportunities, however, prevented the Pioneers from recording an upset of the heavily favored Freedom five. The Patriots took advantage of late Watauga miscues to score a 66-64 Northwestern Conference win.
Right from the get-go, the game was a fast-paced, high energy affair. Freedom has a long held reputation for playing an up-tempo style of basketball and came out runnin’ and gunnin’ on this night, too.
To their credit, Watauga played equally as fast, sometimes faster, but the Pioneers were a step too slow in getting back on defense and too often committed turnovers on offense. On their many shot opportunities, the ball more frequently than not caromed off the rim and backboard without dropping through the net.
“Our defense in the first half was atrocious,” Pioneer head coach Laura Barry said afterward. “Freedom was just getting too many easy looks at the basket, both from long distance as well as from inside the paint.”
By the end of the first period, Freedom owned an 18-10 advantage over Watauga. By halftime, the Pioneer deficit was 13, at 37-24. A sloppy third quarter by both teams resulted in a 47-32 tally by period’s end and, facing the wrong end of a 15 point differential with only a quarter to play it looked like Watauga might slip quietly into the night.
But Barry and her Pioneer charges had a few tricks up their respective sleeves, namely in the form of a swarming, full court press that forced the Patriots into turnovers.
“They didn’t like our press very much,” said Barry later of one of the game’s brightest spots for the Pioneers. “It was disruptive and we took advantage.”
Advantage, indeed. Watauga “won” the fourth quarter, 32-19, and every player on the court for Watauga contributed to the disruption, to the late Patriot turnovers.
“I am proud of this team and they way they fought back,” Barry said, “but we have to play all four quarters. We have to play defense and we can’t miss layups and short jumpers.”
Watauga was led in scoring on the night by Ricker, who tied for game-high honors with 17 points, Jonah Martin (12), and Ben Hale (11).
Freedom’s Daylin Pritchard matched Ricker’s 17 points, but the Patriots also got three other players into double figures, scoring, including Zaydin Pritchard (15), Menki Harris (11), and Drew Costello (10).
Watauga fell to 1-7 in conference and overall, while Freedom improves to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Northwestern Conference.
Watauga next plays at home against Avery County in a non-conference, High Country rivalry game on Monday, Feb. 8, with junior varsity tipping off at 4:30 pm and the varsity at 6:00 pm. The Pioneers return to NWC action on Tues., Feb. 9 vs. St. Stephens at Lentz Eggers Gym, then travel to Hickory on Friday, Feb. 12 to face the Red Tornadoes.
