BOONE – All ten players rostered players scored Monday night as the Watauga middle school district team romped to a 62-35 win over Winston Salem’s Calvary Day School.
Forcing turnovers with a pressing defense, Watauga capitalized in transition.
Guard Maddox Greene poured in a game-high 14 points from inside and outside, while power forward J.T. Cook added a dozen more for the Watauga side.
Calvary Day for the most part had a size advantage, but the Cougars’ middle school team consisting almost entirely of seventh graders could not keep up with Boone’s hometown five. While they had their moments, whichever quintet that Calvary Day put on the court at any given time was out hustled and out skilled, even when Watauga had their smaller, younger reserves on the court.
Scoring by Quarter
- WAT 16, CD 6
- WAT 35, CD 14
- WAT 51, CD 23
- WAT 62- CD 35
WATAUGA SCORING
- 14 - Maddox Greene
- 12 – J T Cook
- 6 – Matthew Habich
- 6 – Wit Williamson
- 5 – Hank Matthews
- 5 – Seth Greene
- 4 – Cade Keller
- 4 – Josiah Railey
- 4 – Callan Riordan
- 3 – Evan Burroughs
