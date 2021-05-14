BOONE — Led by a quintet of student athletes at 1600 meters and dominating performances in the field events, Watauga Middle School boys track and field team dominated visiting Forsyth and Mountain Island Charter on May 11, at Jack Groce Stadium.
Highlights included:
- Team Scores — [1] Watauga 91, [2] Mountain Island Charter 57, [3] Forsyth 2
- 3200 Meter Run — Calvin Zwetsloot (12:19.23) of Watauga, a seventh grader, finished a full 27 seconds ahead of the next finisher, Brayden Jolly (12:46.32) of Mountain Island. Watauga's Grady Gates (13:16.74) was third.
- 119 Meter Hurdles — Landon Smith of Watauga set the pace in 20.41, followed by Mountain Island's 20.46. Matthew Habich of Watauga was third in 21.07. Ten student athletes competed in two heats.
- 100 Meter Dash — Mountain Island swept the first six places, led by seventh grader Braylen Todd in 12.96. The top Watauga runner was sixth grader Christopher Ruiz in seventh place, in 14.61. Other Watauga competitors in the 16-man field included Noah van Werkhoven, Sawyer Powell, Elijah Healy, Zeb Gersonde, and Truett Healy.
- 4x200 Meter Relay — Watauga A (1:54.79) and Watauga B (2:15.14) were not challenged in the event, capturing first and second.
- 1600 Meter Run — It was an 11-man field, but Watauga took the top five places, led by Jonah Noirris (5:47.47) in first and followed by Cameron Nance (5:50.52), Calvin Zwetsloot (5:51.36),and Miles Kimbrough (5:51.52).
- 4x100 Meter Relay — After dominating the 100 Meter Dash event earlier, it was not surprising that Mountain Island also dominated the relay event. Mountain Island A was first in 51.16. Watauga A was a distant third in 58.20.
- 400 Meter Dash — Watauga's Alex Gremmell (1:00.39) was runner-up, barely a half-second behind the winner, Mountain Island's Brock Williams. Gremmell was top finisher in Heat 1. Running in Heat 2, Matthew Habich placed fifth in 1:04.82.
- 300 Meter Hurdles — Representing Watauga, Landon Smith (56.61) and Elijah Healy (58.95) finished second and third, respectively, behind Mountain Island's Nizon Moore (53.35).
- 800 Meter Run — Watauga's Jonah Norris (2:37.80) finished almost three seconds ahead of Mountain Island's Brayden Jolly (2:40,59) to win the event. Pioneers Miles Kimbrough and Cameron Nance were third and fourth.
- 200 Meter Dash — Mountain Island's Braylen Todd ( 25.40) hit the tape just ahead of Watauga's Josiah Railey (26.78). Alex Gremmell of Watauga finished fifth in 27.95.
- 4x400 Meter Relay — Mountain Island (4:21.85) outdistanced two Watauga teams, 4:41.99 and 5:04.25, respectively.
- High Jump — Watauga eighth graders Josiah Railey and Seth Greene secured a 1-2 sweep, 5-00.00 and 4-10.00, respectively.
- Shot Put — Watauga had all but one of the nine entries in the event, with teammates Carson Gunnell-Beck (38-02.00), Caleb Dewey (33-06.00), and Nicholas Turnmire (31-11.00), all eight graders, taking 1-2-3.
- Long Jump — Repeating their High Jump finish, Josiah Railey (17-04.00) and Seth Greene (16-02.50) captured the top two spots and were the only Watauga entries of 11 in the event.
- Discus — There were eight entries in the event and all eight were from Watauga. Carson Gunnell-Beck (97-06) threw almost two feet farther than Nicholas Turnmire's second place effort at 77-11. Other Watauga throwers included Caleb Dewey, Noah Gordon, Sam Coggins, Dalton Mackey, Ryan Collier, and Wyatt Sibley.
