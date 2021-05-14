BOONE — Although Mountain Island Charter dominated the sprints, Watauga Middle School track and field decisively outscored not only the Mount Holly-based school but also Forsyth in the distance events, relays, and jumps to win the tri-meet on May 11 at Jack Groce Stadiium.
Highlights included:
- Team Scores — [1] Watauga 81, [2] Mountain Island 71, [3] Forsyth 4
- 3200 Meter Run — A trio of Watauga seventh graders took second, third and fourth, including Bailey Collins (14:45.95), Sydney Moretz (15:14.14) and Anna Norris (16:00.08). Mountain Island's Rylan Breath was first in 14:06.68).
- 100 Meter Hurdles — Kara Schneider, a Watauga eighth grader, captured the event in 19.03. Fellow Pioneer eighth grade student Maggie Barnes (20.38) was third, followed by Watauga sixth grader Lauren Broce (21.05) in fourth to round out the scoring. A total of 13 girls participated, running in three heats. Broce was the top finisher in Heat 3.
- 100 Meter Dash — Mountain Island runners finished 1-2-3, but Watauga student athletes earned the next five spots out of 30 athletes competing through four heats. Kaitlyn Darner (14.79) came in fourth, followed by Lauren Broce (15.13), Natalie Fitch (15.31), Sophia Kop (15.43) and Tessa Buchanan (15.46).
- 4x200 Relay — Watauga A (2:05.90) edged Mountain Island (2:06.36) for top honors, followed by Watauga B, Watauga C and Watauga D to reflect the Pioneers' depth in the event.
- 1600 Meter Run — Watauga fifth grader Cali Townsend (6:07.77) was again the class of the field, outdistancing a quartet of eighth graders finishing behind her. Teammate Madelyn Bollman (6:10.21) was second. Both Pioneers finished well ahead of the rest of the field.
- 4x100 Meter Relay — Watauga had a total of 24 girls compete in the event, four each on six relay teams. While Mountain Island A finished first in 52.30, Watauga Middle teams took 2-3-4-5-6-7 before Forsyth's single entry.
- 400 Meter Dash — Watauga sixth grader Gracyn Blanton surprised the field of nine mostly older runners in finishing first, in 1:06.75. Seventh grade teammates Lillon Henline (1:11.91) and Sophia Kop (1:13.81) were fourth and fifth behind Blanton and two Mountain Island runners. Another Watauga sixth grader, Isabella Mohr, came in seventh (1:15.62). Kop was the top finisher in Heat 2.
- 300 Meter Hurdles — Watauga's Maggie Barnes (59.22) finished third, sandwiched between five Mountain Island finishers in 1-2-4-5-6.
- 800 Meter Run — It was 1-2-3 for Watauga, as seventh graders Sydney Townsend (2:42.21) and Janie Beach-Verhey (2:43.87) came in ahead of sixth grade teammate Blair Haines (2:45.44). The trio of young Pioneers led a field of 15 student athletes that included ten Watauga competitors. The other Pioneers were Ella Timbers, Keeley Brown, Hadley Carpenter, Sydney Moretz, Bailey Collins, Kylie Eldreth, and Bella Battern.
- 200 Meter Dash — Mountain Island Charter took the first four spots in the 200 sprint event, followed by eight Watauga girls in the field of 20. Led by Kaitlin Darner (30.52) in fifth, the next seven Watauga finishers in 6-7-8-9-10-11-12 were Tessa Buchanan, Sophia Kop, Riley Kesler, Sydney Marsh, Athena Elliott, Whitley Brinker, and Willa Sibley.
- 4x400 Meter Relay — [1] Watauga A (4:54,07), [2] Mountain Island 5:16.29), [3] Watauga B (5:17.62)
- High Jump — Mountain Island's Kylee Bingham (4-02.00) was first, followed by a quartet of Watauga girls: Sydney Helms, Maggie Barnes, Katie Matheson, and Athena Elliott.
- Shot Put — Watauga girls took 2-3-4, with Sara Smith, Elise Rasco, and Lainey Gragg. Mountain Island eighth grader Amariah Bankston led the field.
- Long Jump — Pioneer seventh grade student athlete Athena Elliott (13-03.50) outleaped Rylan Breath of Mountain Charter (13-02.50), followed by Watauga's Kaitlin Darner and Sydney Helms in third and fourth.
- Discus — Watauga's Sara Smith, Lainey Gragg, and Elise Rasco were 2-3-4 in the event.
