MOUNT HOLLY — With strong performances in both track and field events, Watauga's middle school team powered to a convincing win on Saturday at a meet hosted by Mountain Island Charter School. The boys team scores: [1] Watauga, 82; [2] Mountain Island Charter, 56; and [3] Lincoln Charter, 9.
SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS
- 110 Meter Hurdles -- Watauga went 1-2 with Landon Smith (18.09) and Truett Healy (20.30). Lincoln Charter's John Cox was third (20.59)
- 100 Meter Dash -- Mountain Island's Oliver Kinney (12.49) finished an eyelash ahead of Watauga's Maddox Greene (12.51)
- 1600 Meter Run -- Brayden Jolly of Mountain Island captured first with a time of 5:46.12, followed by Watauga's Calvin Zwetslloot in 5:55.45. The Pioneers also secured 4-5-6 with Cameron Nance (5:59.05), Grady Gates (5:59.32), and Miles Kimbrough (5:59.66)
- 4x100 Relay -- Mountain Island 'B' and Mountain Island 'A' took top honors in 50.73 and 54.96, respectively. Watauga managed third in 55.06
- 400 Meter Dash -- Alex Gremmell was the top Watauga finisher, in fourth (1:01.61). Mountain Island's Brock Williams (1:00.12) set the pace in winning the event
- 300 Meter Hurdles -- The Pioneers swept the top two spots with Landon Smith (55.68) in first, followed by Truett Healy in second (1:01.87)
- 800 Meter Run -- Mountain Island's Brayden Jolly was first (2:38.47), but then it was Watauga earning the 2-3-4 spots: Jonah Norris (2:39.02), Cameron Nance (2:42.87), and Miles Kimbrough (2:42.99)
- 200 Meter Dash -- Watauga's Josiah Railey earned second place honors (26.61), to Mountain Island's Braylen Todd (25.38). While Todd ran in Heat 1, Railey ran in Heat 3
- 3200 Meter Run -- Watauga's Calvin Zwetslloot (12:43.15) completed the distance well ahead of second place finisher Brayden Jolly of Mountain Island (12:53.59) and Watauga's Grady Gates in third (13:23.00)
- 4x400 Relay -- The Pioneers were first in 4:36.86, with Mountain Island second in 4:46.59
- Shot Put -- Watauga dominated the event. Caleb Dewey (32-05.50), Nick Turnmire (31-02.00), and Cameron Hall (27-09.00) went 1-2-3
- Discus -- Watauga again dominated: Cameron Hall (82-01), Nick Turnmire (79-07), Noah Gordon (71-02), and Caleb Dewey (67-00) earned 1-2-3-4
- Long Jump -- Watauga's Josiah Railey leaped ahead of the field with a 16-01.75, followed by teammate Maddox Greene's 15-09.00. The nearest competitor, from Mountain Island, was nearly a foot and a half less
- High Jump -- The Pioneers' Josiah Railey (5-06.00) and Maddox Greene (5-02.00) again were the class of the field in going 1-2
