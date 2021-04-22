BOONE — Watauga High School seniors will get to attend a prom this year after its cancelation in 2020.
“The Watauga High School Student Council has been working hard to create a COVID-19 safe event to celebrate the Class of 2021,” said Brittany Wood, the faculty adviser for the student council. “We feel like they missed out on way too much, so we are doing whatever it takes to give them a memorable evening.”
The prom is set to be semiformal/formal and will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. April 24 at Jack Groce Stadium. Wood said the high school gym is reserved in case of rain.
The prom will feature a catered meal from Best Cellar that will have a vegetarian, allergen friendly option and an option with chicken. The prom will also feature photo opportunities and a variety of yard games including spike ball, giant jenga, corn hole and rounds of trivia for prizes. There will also be a feature wall with photographers to document the evening.
Wood said due to social distancing, the school is only allowing WHS seniors to attend — no underclassmen or outside guest will be permitted to attend.
Tickets are free and go on sale April 19, but the contactless ticket program the school is using will charge $1 when students get tickets. Seating for the prom will be divided into five different sections — each with ten tables that can seat four people — and sections are reserved on a first come first serve basis. Once at the event, escorts will escort students to their section.
Wood said masks are mandatory and students will need to maintain social distance.
In Ashe County, parents are putting together a prom on May 8 at Timber Rivers.
