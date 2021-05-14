BOONE —They came at Watauga’s Jacob Dilley from different directions and at different speeds but eventually they all got there, mobbing the sophomore catcher after his walk-off base hit completed the Pioneers’ thrilling, comeback win over South Caldwell, 6-5.
What started as a balmy, late spring night turned chilly as the game wore on, but the Pioneers only heated up. Credit resilience and discipline for arguably the team’s best baseball performance of the season. If the team’s mugging of Dilley was any indication, certainly it was the most emotional in the now four-game winning streak.
“I am really proud of this team for their resilience. You get down by three runs and it is easy for a player to start pressing, to start trying to do too much. Top to bottom of the lineup, our guys stayed within themselves. They were very disciplined in waiting for the right pitch and that turned out to be a contributing factor because our opponent’s pitchers were having control problems. We were very fortunate to have gotten that one run in the sixth to make the deficit just two. Psychologically, when you are only behind by two runs, the game is within reach,” said Pioneer head coach Ethan Greene after the game.
Aided by a near-perfect bunt down the third base line by senior second baseman Ryan Beach-Verhey to move runners around, the Pioneers manufactured two unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning, the first scored by Cooper Riddle. The second run came across with a hustling Carson Warren, sliding headfirst across home plate, giving the home team a tenuous, 2-0 lead.
Watauga’s starting pitcher, Thomas Clements, kept the Spartans scoreless until the fifth inning. Supported by solid defensive play by his teammates in the field, Clements pitched four shutout innings to open the game, giving up only two singles and walking one batter. Having gotten himself in jam with South Caldwell batting in the top of the second, Clements gathered himself and struck out two, putting an end to the Spartans’ only real scoring threat in the first four innings.
The junior righthander struck out the first batter in the top of the fifth inning, too, but then things went south (pun intended). A double, then a batter hit by a pitch and a throwing error brought home two Spartan runs to tie the game. After Clements struck out the next batter, SCHS senior Ryan Parrish powered a fastball over the left field fence for a two-run home run, and Watauga head coach Ethan Greene called it a night for his starting pitcher.
Because Watauga ace Ryan Fox had thrown fewer than 50 pitches on Tuesday at Reidsville, he was eligible to come on in relief of Clements. He promptly got South Caldwell second baseman Eli Webb to fly out to centerfield, but the damage had been done. Watauga was looking at the wrong end of a 4-2 deficit.
The Pioneers’ Riddle opened the bottom half of the fifth with a single to left, but the scoring threat was halted abruptly when Warren was called out on the back half of a double play after hitting a ground ball to second. Hunter Norris ended the inning with a ground out to shortstop.
With only two innings left and down 4-2, things were looking grim for the Pioneers —and they got even more desperate when the Spartans added a run in the top of the sixth.
Trailing 5-2 going into their half of the sixth inning, the Pioneers battled back to reclaim a run when Beach-Verhey was hit by a pitch, putting him at first base. He promptly stole second. Two batters later, Watauga right fielder Calvin Greene was awarded first base with a walk, putting runners on first and second. This brought on South Caldwell’s first pitching change, with Spartan head coach Jeff Parham calling on senior righthander Trey Triplett to try and quell the threat. After some nervousness, Triplett got Watauga sophomore Tristan Salinas to fly out to short center for the second out, the runners holding.
What followed was two innings of pitching disaster for the Spartans. Now with two outs and Pioneer runners occupying first and second, Triplett loaded the bases with a walk to Dilley, then walked a run in by hitting Watauga’s Rivers Gore. Coach Parham had seen enough and made another pitching change, bringing in senior centerfielder Isaiah Kirby to pitch in relief. He struck out Riddle to end the inning and avert any further damage, but the Watauga deficit had shrunk back to just two runs, 5-3.
Fox, still pitching in relief for the Pioneers and the Watauga defense did their part by retiring the side in the top of the seventh inning, highlighted by a winsome catch in right field when Calvin Greene raced to his left and made a lunging grab of a soft fly ball. Then Beach-Verhay settled back into short center for an infield popup for the second out. It was only left for Fox to strike out the third South Caldwell batter for a 1-2-3 inning and set up the Watauga highlights that would follow.
And follow they did. After Warren grounded out to first, Norris hit a one-out single to left field, then advanced to second when Beach-Verhey was hit by a Spartan pitcher for the second time. Tyler Ward walked to load the bases. When Kirby walked Greene to force a run home in the form of Norris in a stroll across the plate, the Spartan lead was cut to one, 5-4, and Parham again went looking for a pitcher who could throw strikes.
He turned to second baseman Eli Webb. The junior reliever promptly walked Pioneer shortstop and leadoff batter, Tristan Salinas, forcing home a smiling Beach-Verhay with the tying run. Then it was Dilley’s turn and the sophomore catcher laced a single through the left side, scoring Ward, for the walk-off base hit and a winning run that set the Pioneer team surging onto the field in celebration — and to mob their teammate.
“This was a terrific win,” said head coach Ethan Greene in a mastery of understatement.
Watauga is not 4-2 overall, 3-2 in Northwestern Conference play, good enough for fourth place in the league standings behind undefeated St. Stephens (5-0 overall, 5-0 NWC), McDowell (5-1. 4-1), and South Caldwell (4-2, 4-2). Hickory (2-4, 1-4) is tied with Alexander Central (1-5, 1-4) for fifth and Freedom is winless (0-6, 0-5) in seventh.
The Pioneers will close out the first round of league games on May 18 at Alexander Central, then open the second round of conference play in hosting McDowell on Friday, May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.