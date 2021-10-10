GRAY, Tenn. —With all five of its scoring runners finishing in the top 16 of 143 competitors in the Daniel Boone’s 49th Trailblazer Invitational 2021 high school cross-country event, the Watauga girls XC team topped the field of 15 schools, led by “Top 10” efforts from Gwendolyn Amderson (No. 7, 20:15.0) and Rachel Cathey (No. 9, 20:20.6).
The Pioneers’ team victory was aided by Sophie Beach (No. 11, 20:45.1), Brianna Anderson (No. 12, 20:53.7) and Moriah Bollman (No. 16, 21:13.6). Maddie Bollman was not among Watauga’s five scorers, but finished No. 28 at 22:13.3.
As a team, Watauga scored 54 points, well ahead of the 87 points tallied by team runner up, David Crockett High School.
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan won top individual honors in 19:16.3.
In the boys championship event, the young Watauga team of harriers finished at No. 11 out of 26 schools. Ethan Cannon was the top Pioneer finisher in the 5,000-meter race at No. 14 (17:43.2), while Ethan Campbell was No. 42 (18:28.9). From the 26 schools, 207 individual runners competed in the boys’ championship race.
Other Watauga scorers included Wesley Coatney (No. 56, 18:46.7), Collin Anderson (No. 72, 19:10.3) and Jonah Norris (No. 86, 19:47.7).
Up next for the Pioneer harriers is the 3A/4A Northwester Conference Championships on Oct. 20 in Morganton, where the runners will vie for spots in the North Carolina 4A West Regional on Oct. 30 in Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.