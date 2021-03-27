MARION – Clock management served as a “twelfth man” Friday, March 26, and Watauga High School’s football Pioneers survived a gutsy homestand by McDowell, 26-12, to remain undefeated in 2021.
The two Northwestern Conference adversaries showed their offensive tendencies right from the get-go, even if hardly productive. Receiving the kickoff, McDowell looked to pass on three of its six plays from scrimmage in getting the ball to the Watauga 37 yard line before punting. It may not have resulted in a score, but the series foreshadowed a balanced offensive plan by the Titans and that materialized as the game wore on.
Not surprisingly, Watauga revealed its run-run-run, grinding orientation in its first possession, too. Head coach Ryan Habich used five different ball carriers in the series, including wingback Sebastian Best, quarterback Carlton Horine, running back Carter Everett, wingback Joe Penley, and Orlando Leon (listed on the roster as a tight end/linebacker).
Usually, when a football team is able to execute 11 plays in an offensive series as Watauga did in its opening possession, the folks in the grandstands might see a touchdown at the end, or at least a field goal.
Not this time. Starting the drive on their own 20, after the eleventh play they had managed to get the ball to... their own 25?
In between, at one point Watauga managed to get the ball to the McDowell 47, but four offensive penalties (block in the back, unsportsmanlike conduct, holding, and delay of game) thwarted any thoughts the Pioneers might have had to get into the end zone on their opening possession.
If the Pioneers were taking a win over McDowell for granted at the start of the game, that mindset changed quickly as soon as the Titans next got the ball. On the first play of McDowell’s second possession, junior quarterback Gabe Marsh flipped a pass to wide receiver Riley Moore out to the left, near the line of scrimmage. Moore gathered it in, sidestepped a Watauga defender into space and sprinted 78 yards untouched for a Titans touchdown.
Watauga blocked the PAT kick attempt, but Moore’s electrifying catch-and-carry was the wake-up call the Pioneers needed. The larger, athletic McDowell gridders would not be pushovers.
Clock management is often Habich & Co.’s “twelfth man” and that proved the case again on this night. On the Pioneers’ second offensive possession, Watauga’s 3-headed monster of a rushing attack took possession of the ball at their own 22. Alternating runs by Best, Horine, and Everett – with no penalties this time – moved the ball 78 yards to paydirt in 20 plays, taking a full 10 minutes off the clock and keeping McDowell’s offense off the field.
Carter Everett’s PAT kick attempt clanged off the face of the left upright, but Watauga had demonstrated what it could do when playing mostly error-free ball. The game was knotted at 6-6, but momentum had shifted in favor of the visitors.
An inspired Pioneer defense held McDowell to a three-and-out. Watauga got the ball back with 2:22 remaining in the first half and in just four plays found the end zone again. As it turns out, the Habich conceived offense does know how to spell P-A-S-S, even if used sparingly but to great effect. The drive culminated with a 33-yard aerial from Horine to Leon for the TD. This time Everett’s PAT was true and the Pioneers had a 13-6 lead heading into intermission.
The second half was more of the same, with Watauga keeping the ball on the ground and taking precious minutes off the clock. The Pioneers received the kickoff and ground out nine plays before Horine again connected with Leon, this time a 20-yard pass and score.
Now down by at least two TDs at 19-6, the Titans showed some ball control offense of their own, the Marsh-directed offense moving the ball 80 yards in 13 plays. A 15-yard TD pass to wide receiver Evan Grisby topped the drive, Marsh’s pass arching over three Watauga defenders to the awaiting Grisby in the back of the end zone.
The Titans nearly made a game of it when Grayson Blackwelder stepped in front of a Horine pass over the middle on what was otherwise a promising Pioneer drive. But the Pioneer defense again stepped up in response, holding McDowell to another three-and out. And when Watauga’s Best finished off yet another grinding, clock consuming Pioneer possession with a 3-yard scamper to the right side and into the end zone, the proverbial “fat lady” was at least humming a few bars. With under four minutes to go and a 26-12 Watauga advantage, a Titan comeback was improbable.
As in each of the previous three games, Watauga’s ball control offense dominated time of possession. The Pioneers had control for 32:37, a little more than twice the 15:23 that McDowell’s offense was on the field.
Beset by early penalties, Watauga only managed 312 yards of total offense, but accomplished it with 66 offensive plays compared to just 35 by the Titans. Of its 312 yards of total offense, 241 of Watauga’s yards were on the ground, in 61 plays. The Pioneers attempted just five passes, completing four of them – and two went for TDs, to Leon. Watauga were successful on a gaudy 4-of-4 fourth down conversions.
Now 4-0, Watauga completes its Northwestern Conference schedule on Thursday, April 1, on Senior Night at home against Morganton-Freedom. Then on Friday, April 9, the Pioneers close out the regular season with a non-conference game at Asheville-T C Roberson.
There is one scheduling caveat, however, in whether or not the postponed game against South Caldwell will be rescheduled. Originally slated as the abbreviated season’s first game in late February, it wasn’t played when it was reported that most of the Spartans were in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
One of the NWC’s two 4A schools, South Caldwell manhandled Hickory on March 26, 44-14, and defeated McDowell 50-0 on March 12, but because of COVID-19 those are the only games the Spartans have played except for a March 5 non-conference loss to Statesville, 27-18. Technically, both Watauga and South Caldwell are undefeated in conference play and so tied atop the NWC standings, but the conference schedule can only be viewed as incomplete without the Pioneers and Spartans playing each other.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- Total Offense – WAT 312, MCD 235
- Passing Yards – WAT 71, MCD 182
- Rushing Yards – WAT 241, MCD 53
- Penalties – WAT 6-45, MCD 10-120
- Interceptions Thrown – WAT 1, MCD 0
- Fumbles Lost – WAT 0, MCD 0
- Time of Possession – WAT 32:37, MCD 15:23
- Defensive Sacks – WAT 0, MCD 0
- Third Down Conversions – WAT 7/17 (41%), MCD 3/8 (38%)
- Fourth Down Conversions – WAT 4/4 (100%), MCD 0/1 (0%)
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing
- MCD – Gabe Marsh: 14-22, 182 yards, 2 TDs
- WAT – Carlton Horine: 4-5, 71 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
Rushing
- WAT – Carter Everett: 24 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD
- WAT – Sebastian Best: 18 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD
- WAT – Carlton Horine: 11 carries, 27 yards
- MCD – Quantavian Moore: 5 carries, 21 yards
- MCD – Jacob Pearson: 2 carries, 18 yards
Receiving
- WAT – Orlando Leon: 2 catches, 53 yards, 2 TDs
- WAT – Sebastian Best: 2 catches, 18 yards
- MCD – Riley Moore: 7 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD
- MCD – Jeremiah Ellis: 2 catches, 33 yards
- MCD – Evan Grisby: 1 catch, 15 yards, 1 TD
- MCD – Seth Baird: 2 catches, 12 yards
