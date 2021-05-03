SHELBY — Five different Pioneers -- Shaelyn Sheaff, Katie Durham, Brelyn Sturgill, Samantha Bertrand, and Lily Brown -- found the back of the net on Monday, May 3, as No. 16 seeded Watauga girls soccer upset No. 1 Crest to advance to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A championship tournament.
In defeating Crest, Watauga will now face No. 9 Asheville on Wednesday, May 5, 6:00 pm, at Asheville High School.
"Our girls came out and dictated the tempo of the game from the very beginning," said head coach Chris Tarnowski of Monday's team performance. "They truly played up to their full potential. We were able to outpace Crest and our physicality really threw the Chargers off their game."
In other Northwestern Conference action for the other two teams in the state playoffs, Hickory fell to Marvin Ridge, 1-0, and the St. Stephens vs. Southwest Guilford score had not yet been reported at press time.
