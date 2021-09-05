DOBSON — A pair of Watauga middle school athletes went 1-2 in the MCA Fisher River Meet #2 on Sept. 2, at Fisher River Park.
Calvin Zwetslloot (12:10.57) and Miles Kimbrough (12:13.06) demolished the field in the event's 2-mile cross country run. A trio of Greensboro Academy harriers finished 3-4-5, but all were more than 30 seconds behind the Watauga runners. All three recorded 12:45 times.
Watauga's Grady Gates (12:53.05) came across the finish line in sixth, while teammates Cameron Nance (14:39.50) and Brian Newmark (14:39.60) finished in 10th and 11th.
In the team competition, Watauga won the day with 28 points, well ahead of Greensboro Academy's 39 points and Summerfield Charter Academy's 60 points.
In the girls division, no one came close to touching Watauga, which placed 12 of the top 14 finishers and 16 of the top 24.
Watauga swept the top eight positions over the 2-mile course:
- WAT - Cali Townsend (12:53.69)
- WAT - Sydney Cate Townsend (13:13.55)
- WAT - Jane Beach-Verhey (13:29.88)
- WAT - Lainey Johnston (14:07.12)
- WAT - Lily Kimbrough (14:12.84)
- WAT - Bailey Collins (14:37.63)
- WAT - Sydney Moretz (14:48.22)
- WAT - Noelle Bollman (15:07.72)
In the team competition, it was a foregone conclusion that Watauga won the day with 15 points. Greensboro Academy was a distant runner-up (57 points), with Millennium Charter Academy third (68), and Summerfield Charter Academy fourth (112).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.