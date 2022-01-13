WATAUGA — The Watauga Education Foundation, in close partnership with Blue Ridge Energy, is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Price-Deverick Teacher Scholarship.
Recognizing the importance of professional growth, allocations are awarded annually by Blue Ridge Energy to local educators to promote the development of strategies and skills to turn into classroom results. The awards have been granted since 1993. The Watauga Education Foundation joined the initiative in 1997 as a part of their work to raise and distribute funds to local students and teachers.
"The Watauga Education Foundation is grateful for our partnership with local businesses, like Blue Ridge Energy” said Erika Hudspeth, president of the Watauga Education Foundation. “Together, we are supporting teachers as they seek to continue their own learning and improve the quality of their teaching."
The Price-Deverick Teacher Scholarship was developed in honor of the late Barbara Deverick and Gwyn B. Price, former Blue Ridge Energy Membership Corporation leaders and champions of education.
“We are proud to continue our commitment to education by awarding the Price-Deverick Scholarship to local educators in Watauga County and honoring former Blue Ridge Energy leaders Barbara Deverick and Gwyn B. Price," said Tasha Rountree, director of community relations for Blue Ridge Energy.
Since the 1987 inception, the Watauga Education Foundation has raised and distributed more than $1 million for students and teachers, with over $60,000 specifically dedicated to Price-Deverick Scholarship Grant Recipients.
Submissions will be accepted through April 1, 2022, and those interested can access the Price-Deverick Scholarship Application at tinyurl.com/bwaze5y8.
