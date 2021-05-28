HICKORY — Visiting Watauga scored a run in the first inning, then came up with three runs in the fifth frame to defeat Hickory on May 27, 4-2.
For a team that doesn’t have a lot of power, Watauga has resorted to playing “small ball” to manufacture runs, utilizing their overall team speed on their way to what is now a 6-4 overall record, 5-4 in Northwestern Conference play. But “small ball” first requires getting runners on base and, at some point, getting some hits behind the runners managing to reach base.
Throughout the season, Watauga has stranded a lot of runners. In their most recent conference loss to first place St. Stephens, the Pioneers left eleven runners on the basepaths. In a 12-6 loss to McDowell, they left 22 stranded. In the thrilling, 6-5 win over South Caldwell, they left 23 stranded. And it has been that way most of the season, not getting hits behind runners getting on base, whether hitting, bunting, walking, or getting hit by a pitch —so with few ways to bring those runners home to score.
On May 27, the Pioneers were hitting the ball, hard. While most of the hard-hit balls were directly at a Hickory fielder, some of them were getting through or over the infield for singles and doubles. In the three-run top of the fifth, Watauga got singles from Cooper Riddle and Rivers Gore to put runners at first and second. Then Ryan Beach Verhey hammered a double through a centerfield gap to score both Riddle and Gore. Hunter Norris dropped a grounder down the third baseline that was difficult to handle, and Beach-Verhey scored the Pioneers’ final run on the errant throw to first.
Nobody knew it at the time, but on a bunt attempt that trickled foul down the first base line, Norris had split a finger. Obviously, the adrenaline of the moment masked any pain he felt because instead of calling for medical attention, he stayed at bat and produced the hard grounder.
“Hunter was running down the first baseline to beat the throw and there was blood on his face, blood on his jersey… I didn’t know what had happened,” said first base coach Justin Phelps. Norris was promptly replaced, and his injury was attended to, but adrenaline in the moment obviously masked any pain he was feeling.
Calvin Greene took Norris’ spot as the runner at first and promptly stole second. Chase Brown walked, but Carson Warren followed with a sharp ground ball to shortstop who got the final out by forcing out Brown at second.
The Pioneers’ starting pitcher, Thomas Clements, pitched five strong. shutout innings before the Red Tornadoes started making good contact with the ball. Then, with two outs in the sixth inning and runners on first and second after Clements gave up a hard-hit single and issued a walk on five pitches, head coach Ethan Greene called it a night for the tiring Clements. Greene patted him on the back for a job well done and brought in reliever Holden McClean. The junior lefthander promptly struck out Hickory’s sophomore shortstop, Dean Hall, to end the home team’s scoring threat.
McClean gave up a line drive single to the Red Tornadoes’ Boone Herman to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, then hit senior Davis Hall with a fast ball that was a little too far inside to put runners on first and second with nobody out. When he walked Hickory freshman Matthew Lefevers on five pitches to load the bases and put the tying run at the plate, Greene decided it was time for another pitching change and brought sophomore shortstop Tristan Salinas to the mound.
Salinas got the Red Tornadoes’ freshman outfielder to hit a ground ball, but it was misplayed by Pioneer shortstop Ryan Beach-Verhey and a wild throw to first allowed two runners to score, shrinking the Pioneer lead, with the winning run now at the plate. But with two outs, runners on first and second and a 1-1 count, Hickory’s Blake Kiser hit a dribbling grounder back to the pitcher. Salinas came off the mound to field it cleanly, then sprinted toward first base several steps before flipping the ball to first baseman Tyler Ward for the final out and preserve the win.
“Two things really stood out about this game. First, we were hitting the ball hard. Yeah, many of those balls were hit directly at a Hickory fielder, but we were making good contact, maybe the best all year. If you keep making good contact, some of those hard-hit balls are going to go for singles and doubles, maybe even triples or home runs. Second, we were making good defensive plays behind strong pitching. Some of those were defensive gems, too, like Jacob Dilley’s pinpoint throw down to second base to catch a runner trying to steal in the bottom of the fourth inning,” said coach Greene after the game.
SELECTED OFFENSIVE STATS
- Ryan Beach-Verhey: 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1-2B
- Hunter Norris: 2-3, 1 RBI, 1-2B, 1 SB
- Tyler Ward: 1-4, 1 RBI
- Cooper Riddle: 2-4, 2 runs, 1-2B
- Rivers Gore: 1-3, 1 run, 1 BB, 1 SB
- Chase Brown: 0-1, 2 BB
- Carson Warren: 1-2, 1 BB
- Calvin Greene: 1 SB
