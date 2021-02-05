BOONE – Playing against slightly older and physically stronger opponents did not faze Watauga’s middle school district team on Thursday at Lentz Eggers Gym. Led by Kate Sears and Laney Shook with 21 and 20 points, respectively, Watauga overwhelmed visiting Asheville Christian JV, 52-31.
With the win, the Watauga district girls team completes its inaugural season, looking forward to even better times ahead.
“For our first year,” said Watauga head coach Andy Eggers, “this was a pretty good season. Some of our games did not really challenge us because we had trouble filling out a competitive schedule in this whole COVID-19 environment, but where we really grew was in practicing together, challenging one another to get better.”
Although Watauga jumped ahead early and led 18-12 at the end of the first period, Asheville battled back and tied the game at 22-22 midway through the second quarter. Undaunted, Shook and Sears took control on the offensive end, scoring 11 of Watauga’s 13 second quarter points to expand the halftime lead to seven points, 31-24.
Coming out of intermission, Shook poured in another nine points, complemented by a pair of threes from Sears and guard Julie Matheson. Meanwhile, on defense the Watauga five dominated, not allowing a single AC point in the third quarter and only seven points in the final period when Sears, Shook and other Watauga frontliners mostly watched from the bench. If nothing else, it was a testament to Watauga’s roster depth.
Eggers praised the performances of Shook and Sears, but was quick to credit the contributions of Matheson, Izzy Torgerson, Kaitlyn Darner, and Elizabeth Tilley, among others.
“They may not score much,” said Eggers, “but players like Darner do so many other things on the court that are vitally important to the overall team play, especially on defense.”
Asked about Sears, who helped lead Blowing Rock to the Watauga middle school championship a year ago as a seventh grader, Eggers said that she is one of those special, gifted players who comes through a program every few years.
“What makes her really special,” said the Watauga district team’s head coach, “is her unselfishness. Her number one priority seems to be to get her teammates involved. But she will take control and be aggressive if that is what is needed.”
