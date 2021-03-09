WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools started welcoming pre-k through second grade in classrooms four days a week on March 8.
Pre-k through second graders were allowed to move to a four day a week schedule after the Watauga County Board of Education voted on Feb. 22 to move forward with Plan A for K-5. Plan A, as per North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, calls for K-5 students to be in the classroom up to five days a week with minimal social distancing. Gov. Roy Cooper said in September that k-5 could go to Plan A.
Previously, K-5 was on the 2-by-3, or Plan B, schedule with two days in person and two days of virtual learning with Wednesday’s being a flex day for teachers to help students if needed. Middle and high school students are still on the Plan B schedule.
“We are ecstatic,” said Amy Eberle, a first grade teacher at Hardin Park. “We couldn’t be more happy. We’re just excited and lots of energy. We’re just glad to be here.”
WCS has just over 1,000 total students in pre-k through second grade. The average class size for:
• Pre-K: 12.1 students
• Kindergarten: 14.4
• First grade: 12.7
• Second grade: 14.5
Third grade through fifth grade will move to Plan A starting March 22. The board of education voted to move grades back in increments to allow teachers time to adjust and work out any issues before additional students re-entered classrooms.
“It was right up there with the day back in October when students came back in person,” said Scott Elliott, WCS superintendent. “We saw lots of smiling faces and lots of happy parents and students. It was great to see the smiles on the teachers faces having all of their students together.”
Elliott said March 8 was almost like another first day of school since groups of students who hadn’t been together all year long were meeting each other in the classroom for the first time.
One of the issues Elliott mentioned that school officials experienced was the car rider lines took a little bit longer than normal at Hardin Park and Parkway School. He said parents can help the line not be as long by dropping their kids off sooner.
At the March 8 Watauga County Board of Education meeting, Elliott said his team is still trying to assess the bus routes to make sure social distancing is still occurring on buses. Elliott told the board that four additional bus routes are needed to help transport students to and from their schools.
Jeff Lyons, WCS transportation director, said the transportation plan will continue to evolve as more and more students come back to the classroom.
“I want to say our teachers, principals and folks in this room have worked really hard to make today possible, and we’ll continue to work over the next week and a half to two weeks to be prepared for our third fourth and fifth grade students,” Elliott told the board.
