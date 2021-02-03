WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all in-person and Watauga Virtual Academy students on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Buses will travel Limited A routes. There will be additional bus routes in addition to the Limited A plan which buses will not be able to travel, and principals and bus drivers will communicate these directly to families as needed.
WCS will continue to monitor conditions and should there be any changes to this decision, it will be communicated before 7:30 a.m.
More information can be found at www.wataugaschools.org/
