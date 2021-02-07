WATAUGA — Due to a number of snow and ice covered roads in parts of Watauga County, and to give the opportunity for daylight to allow for safer driving conditions, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Feb. 8 for all in-person and Watauga Virtual Academy students.
Buses will travel Limited A routes in all districts except in Cove Creek, Hardin Park and Parkway where buses will run paved roads only.
If needed, teachers and staff can report on a two-hour delay.
A complete list of current routes can be found at www.wataugaschools.org/domain/240.
The school system will continue to monitor conditions and any changes will be communicated by 7:30 a.m. More information can be found at www.wataugaschools.org/.
