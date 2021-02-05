WATAUGA — Due to additional frozen precipitation overnight and ice covered roads in many parts of the county coupled with dropping temperatures, Watauga County Schools will operate on an inclement weather remote learning day for Friday, Feb. 5.
All in-person or Watauga Virtual Academy students who would have had direct instruction will now join their classes remotely from home. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.
All K-8 in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10 Aa.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. All high school in-person and WVA students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m. Students who are on their flex days will continue to complete their flex day assignments like normal.
For more information about remote learning days, please visit the schools website at wataugaschools.org and click on the Virtual/Remote Learning tab at the top.
The holiday/snow day program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.