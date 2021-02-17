WATAUGA — Due to the forecast for significant winter weather overnight and throughout the day tomorrow, including the potential for significant icing and loss of power, Watauga County Schools will be closed for students on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Feb. 18 will be an optional teacher workday and there will be no remote instruction for students. Staff may report to work on a two hour delay if needed for safety and teachers may work remotely if needed for safety.
The holiday/snow day program at Hardin Park will also be closed on Feb. 18.
