BOONE– This September, Watauga County Public Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM programs, daily family story times, to in-person technology help and or community reads, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. Some examples include daily family story times, summer reading programs, book clubs, movie showings and more.
“Our library programs serve people of all ages,” said Monica Caruso, county librarian. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and adults, we provide access to technology, offer computer classes and individual computer tutorials, study rooms and proctoring. A card allows access to not only the Appalachian Regional Library system but also to N.C. Cardinal, a consortium of public libraries in N.C. dedicated to sharing through the use of one catalog. Items that may be borrowed include books, audio-books, music, movies, magazines, backpacks full of books/manipulatives, e-books and e-audio books and more."
N.C. Live, an online collection of e-books, newspapers, journals, magazines, films and more is available to all library card holders. If you are accessing these resources from home, you will need to select your library and enter your card number.
Get your library card and enter your name for a donated raffle prize including A family pack combo tickets to Mystery Hill, The 1903 Dougherty House Museum, Native American Artifacts Museum and the Appalachian Fossil & Dinosaur Museum; a visit to the Footsloggers Climbing Tower with Rock Dimensions; or a Sky Valley Zip Tours zip line adventure.
You can take a photo and post it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded and you will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Entries can also be submitted by posting as a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page.
The promotion began Sunday, Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 22.
If you are a student attending a Watauga County public school, use your lunch number to check out up to 10 books or audiobooks with no late fees. This partnership with the schools is called StudentAccess.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit Watauga County Public Library in person or online at www.wataugacountylibrary.org.
