BOONE – On Saturday, Dec. 12, Watauga County Parks and Recreation held a drive-through Christmas Parade outside of the new Watauga Community Recreation Center. Visitors who attended the event were able to enjoy a bit of holiday cheer from the comfort of their cars.
According to Watauga County Parks and Recreation, 386 cars made their way past 20 unique floats decorated by a variety of local organizations, with an estimated 1,300 individuals in all passing through to enjoy the festivities.
“It was a really wonderful event; I had such a great day,” said Amy Parson, program assistant for Watauga County Parks and Recreation.
The drive-through parade was held as a means to offer a more socially distant parade event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
