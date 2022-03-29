WATAUGA – The Watauga County Library is hosting local authors who have written about Boone and the High Country in a series entitled “Boone Reads Together.”
The library is partnering with the town of Boone to celebrate the 150 anniversary of the town’s incorporation. A variety of authors will discuss their books at author talks at the library throughout the year.
The series will begin on March 26 at 10 a.m. with author Tom Whyte who wrote “Boone before Boone: The Archaeological Record of Northwestern North Carolina through 1769.”
Other authors’ talks will include Eric Plaag discussing his book “Remembering Boone” on May 12 at 6 p.m, Pat Beaver and David Williams discussing the book “The Cratis Williams Chronicles: I Come to Boone” on July 9 at 10 a.m., Susan E. Keefe discussing her book “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community” on an undetermined date in September, Jim Hamilton discussing his book “The Last Entry” on an undetermined date in November and Joe Miller discussing “One Night — Two Moons” on an undetermined date in December.
County Librarian Monica Caruso shared the library’s intention and plan for the series.
“We encourage the community to read together and learn about Boone and the region,” said Caruso. “We’ll have copies of each title in the catalog or you can pick up a ‘read and return’ copy at the library.”
The Youth Services Department of the library is currently developing a downtown walking tour for youth to commemorate the town’s history. The proposed self-directed walking tour will include informational videos and will start at the library. The tour is intended for school groups, families and tourists to learn more about Boone in an interactive way.
For more information, contact the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784.
