The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and educational food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities, tattoo facilities, seasonal swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
May 3
Appalachian State University Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The educational food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper time procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for improper backflow prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. ASU Sanford Commons received a 96 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unsupplied handwashing sinks and a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. Green Park Inn received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Peddler, located at 1972 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. The Peddler received a 98 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 4
Appalachian State University Cascades — Student Union, located at 263 Locust St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The educational food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food containers. ASU Cascades — Student Union received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
May 5
Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 1252 U.S. 421 North in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. Hampton Inn & Suites received a 98.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 6
Twigs, located at 7956 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Twigs received an 86 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
University Highlands pool, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water checking procedures, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for an improper fence gap, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for the chemical shed not being the right size. University Highlands pool received six and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
University Highlands spa, located at 289 Ambling Way in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The seasonal spa received four demerit points for improper water checking procedures, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for an improper fence gap, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for the chemical shed not being the right size. University Highlands spa received six and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 7
Mountaineer Village, located at 517 Yosef Drive in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper record keeping, two demerit points for ladder steps being too far away from the pool wall, four demerit points for a barrier gap being too larges and four demerit points for obstructed decks. Mountaineer Village received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Standard lower spa, located at 850 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round spa received six demerit points for improper water pH levels, four demerit points for an improper gate gap, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for the fan in the equipment room being turned off. The Standard lower spa received four and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Standard upper spa, located at 850 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for an improper gate gap, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for the fan in the equipment room being turned off. The Standard upper spa received eight and 26 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 10
Samaritan’s Purse food services, located at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Samaritan’s Purse food services received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sleep Inn pool, located at 163 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water checking procedures, four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for an improperly-sized fence, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for not having a warning sign posted, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. Sleep Inn pool received 10 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 11
Speakeasy Tattoo Co., located at 720 W. King St. in Boone, received no demerit points.
Speakeasy Tattoo, located at 728 W. King St. in Boone, received no demerit points.
May 13
Beech Mountain Club pool, located at 105 Lakeledge Road in Beech Mountain, received 14 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water checking procedures, four demerit points for an improper fence gap, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for equipment room violations. Beech Mountain Club pool received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
