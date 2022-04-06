BOONE – Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and App Builds a Home is one of 15 groups selected to receive a grant from State Farm. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and App Builds a Home have been awarded $20,000 and must raise a matching amount.
“We are so grateful to have been selected as one of the matching grant recipients,” said App Builds a Home Student Director Mackenzie Millett. “The grant will help us to construct a house with a family in our community.”
App Builds a Home has partnered with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity since 2018 and will use the funds to partially sponsor a home for a local family.
“We are proud to support young leaders in advancing Habitat’s mission in communities across the country,” said Director of Corporate Responsibility at State Farm Ed Woods. “At State Farm, we make it our business to be a good neighbor and are committed to building safer, stronger and better educated communities.”
Scheduled fundraising activities include a Middle Fork Greenway 5k with the Appalachian State National Residence Hall Honorary, end-of-year donation campaign, “From the Ground Up” Spirit Week, and more!
Habitat has several programs to engage youth ages 5 to 25. In addition to State Farm supporting Habitat for Humanity’s youth programs since 2007, many local Habitat organizations also receive ongoing support.
