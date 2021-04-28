BOONE — A downsized version of the Empty Bowls fundraiser retuned to Boone on the weekend of April 24-25 thanks to the efforts of Watauga High School, the Watauga Arts Council and the Hunger and Health Coalition.
This marks the first time the event has been held following its 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19. This year’s event did undergo some modifications in order to ensure the safety of visitors and volunteers alike. Some modification included the wearing of masks and the cancellation of the soup eating portion of event. This was also the first time the event was held at the Watauga Arts Council’s King Art Collective located at 585 West King St. in downtown Boone, instead of its usual location at Watauga High School.
Regardless of the changes, guests still braved the weather to pick out a one-of-a-kind hand crafted bowl created by a selection of local artisans, as well as local high school students.
For the cost of a $20 ticket, participants were able to select the bowl of their choosing. All proceeds from this annual fundraiser event go to benefit the Hunger and Health Coalition, which works to combat food insecurity in the High Country.
To learn more about the Watauga County Empty Bowls fundraiser, visit www.facebook.com/WHS-Empty-Bowls-797243550409703/.
