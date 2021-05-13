BOONE — More than 35 staff and inmates at the Watauga County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 6, according to AppHealthCare.
Nineteen people were positive COVID-19 and 36 total people have tested positive. The last positive result came on May 3, according to AppHealthCare.
The first positive case was identified on April 19. AppHealthCare is working with the detention center and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office to provide public health guidance and recommendations to prevent and limit further spread of COVID-19.
“We are appreciative of the work of Sheriff (Len) Hagaman, Major (Kelly) Redmon, and all of the Watauga County Detention Center staff involved in our ongoing collective response efforts,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. “They have been working closely with us over the past year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facility and the community. I am grateful for their continued diligence and partnership with us amidst a very challenging time.”
When a resident of the detention center tests positive, Bracey said the detention center medical team monitors symptoms and provides care or care coordination as needed according to their usual medical protocols.
“Our COVID-19 Response team, including nurses, are in frequent communication with their medical team to review case information,” Bracey said. “When a staff person tests positive, our COVID-19 response team performs direct outreach to conduct a case investigation and to provide guidance regarding isolation at home and absence from work until they reach the end of their infectious period per CDC guidelines.”
Because the detention center is a congregate living facility and people are in close quarters with each other, Bracey said the virus has a greater opportunity to spread.
Bracey also added that all of the cases so far have been mild and no one has been hospitalized.
Cases among detention center staff are included in the AppHealthCare COVID-19 dashboard if they are residents of Alleghany, Ashe or Watauga counties. Active cases for residents of the detention center are included in the dashboard under Watauga County data.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office had not returned requests for comments as of presstime.
