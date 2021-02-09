BOONE – Sure, it was a rivalry game between two High Country boys basketball teams but more than anything Watauga’s dominating, 79-39 win over Avery County at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Monday was a confidence builder for the previously 1-7 Pioneers.
For a moment, it looked like any kind of domination would be by the Vikings, who jumped out to an early 11-2 lead as Watauga could do little right. But then, the Pioneers righted their prairie schooners and went on a 16-5 run to finish the first quarter in the lead, 18-16. Using that momentum, the Pioneers erupted with a 25-7 second period scoring barrage that sent the visitors into their locker room at intermission looking at the wrong end of a 43-23 deficit.
Using a hard-pressing defense to force multiple turnovers, the Pioneers took advantage in transition with fast break after fast break. When Watauga upped the tempo, Avery County did too, but the Vikings simply made too many ball-handling mistakes and passing miscues to counter effectively.
For the Pioneers, the most impressive part of the team’s performance is what they got from their bench. The reserves executed the press defense and transition offense just as adroitly as the first teamers, with an abundance of scoring among all members of the roster, top to bottom.
Watauga’s Bennett Ricker led all scorers with 16 points on the night, followed by Grant Morrison also reaching double figures, with 10. All 12 rostered Pioneers reached the scorebook, including Jonah Martin (8 points), Tyler Ward (8), Isaiah Shirley (8), Carson Warren (7), Orlando Leon (6), Ben Hale (6), Drew Wilcox (4), Micah Turbett (3), Calvin Greene (2), and Carter Everett (1).
Avery County’s Logan Gilliam was the lone Viking in double figures, with 14 points, although Troy Holman added nine points and Jack Crenshaw six.
Now 2-7 overall, 1-7 in Northwestern Conference play, Watauga hosts Hickory-St. Stephens on Feb. 9 in returning to league play. The Indians are just ahead of the last place Pioneers, at 2-6 in NWC competition. In the teams’ first meeting at St. Stephens’ home court, Watauga fell, 61-47.
